Amber Reed kicked a late conversion as Bristol bounced back from defeat by Saracens with victory at Worcester

Amber Reed's late conversion after a Holly Phillips try saw Bristol Bears go top of the Premier 15s table with a 14-12 win at Worcester Warriors.

The hosts, who earned a losing bonus point, took an early lead at Sixways when Alex Callender crossed.

Bristol recovered well and Ella Lovibond went over, but it was Worcester who led at the break after Megan Varley's try.

Phillips drew Bristol level before Reed kicked them to victory from the tee.

Bristol replace Saracens, who face defending champions Harlequins live on BBC iPlayer on Sunday, at the summit.

Unbeaten Sarries ended Bristol's winning start to the season with a 17-12 victory last weekend.

Elsewhere, Wasps heaped more misery on bottom club DMP Durham Sharks with a thumping 70-0 bonus-point win.

Eleanor Boatman scored five tries, with Claire Molloy crossing twice and individual tries by Rowena Burnfield, Abigail Burton, Samantha Monaghan, Cliodhna Moloney and Maud Muir.

Wasps move to third in the table, while Sharks have lost all seven of their games, scoring 12 points and conceding 503.

Kelly Smith's second-half try helped Gloucester-Hartpury edge to a 10-8 victory at Exeter Chiefs.

The visitors took the lead through Zoe Aldcroft before Chiefs drew level after Patricia Garcia Rodriguez's try.

Rodriguez then kicked Exeter in front before Smith's late score handed Gloucester-Hartpury their third win of the season, while Chiefs claimed the losing bonus point.

Helena Rowland's late try earned Loughborough Lightning a 27-0 bonus-point win over Sale Sharks.

Emma Wassell crossed early on before Lark Davies added the second try after the interval.

Davies doubled her tally 11 minutes later before Rowland scored and converted to take her individual points tally to 12.