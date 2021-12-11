Welsh club rugby results
Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby
Welsh club rugby results, 11 December
Indigo Group Premiership
Llandovery v RGC (5:30 KO)
Llanelli P - P Cardiff
Merthyr 31 - 13 Ebbw Vale
Newport 25 - 9 Bridgend
Pontypridd 31 - 24 Carmarthen Quins
Admiral National Championship
Beddau 0 - 16 Narberth
Cardiff Met 56 - 7 Glamorgan Wanderers
Cross Keys 10 - 13 Bargoed
Maesteg Quins 19 - 25 Bedwas
Neath 20 - 10 Ystrad Rhondda
Tata Steel P - P Trebanos
Ystalyfera P - P Pontypool
Admiral National Leagues
Division 1 East
Bedlinog 3 - 20 Penallta
Blaenavon 17 - 18 Dowlais
Brynmawr P - P Brecon
Monmouth 26 - 21 Senghenydd
Newbridge 33 - 0 Pontypool United
Risca P - P Nelson
Division 1 East Central
Barry 19 - 16 St Josephs
Cambrian Welfare 7 - 0 Porth Harlequins
Mountain Ash 45 - 0 Dinas Powys
Rhiwbina 31 - 3 Ynysybwl
Rumney 22 - 7 St Peters
Treorchy 23 - 8 Rhydyfelin
Division 1 North
Bala 21 - 7 Llangefni
Bethesda 10 - 13 COBRA
Caernarfon P - P Bro Ffestiniog
Dinbych 7 - 31 Ruthin
Llandudno 14 - 10 Nant Conwy
Pwllheli 12 - 0 Dolgellau *Match abandoned on 20 mins due to injuries
Division 1 West Central
Ammanford P - P Nantyffyllon
Birchgrove 17 - 0 Bridgend Athletic
Dunvant P - P Waunarlwydd
Kenfig Hill 12 - 14 Skewen
Tondu P - P Glynneath
Division 1 West
Aberystwyth P - P Pembroke
Gorseinon 0 - 19 Felinfoel
Llanelli Wanderers 18 - 19 Yr Hendy
Newcastle Emlyn P - P Penclawdd
Division 2 East
Abergavenny P - P Oakdale
Blackwood 8 - 13 Croesyceiliog
Caldicot 18 - 12 Caerleon
Cwmbran P - P Ynysddu
Newport HSOB P - P Pill Harriers
Division 2 East Central
Abercwmboi 24 - 10 Llantrisant
Abercynon 25 - 17 Cowbridge
Caerphilly P - P Aberdare
Cilfynydd 22 - 13 Treharris
Llanishen 27 - 17 Llantwit Fardre
Taffs Well 5 - 42 Gilfach Goch
Division 2 North
Mold 27 - 15 Nant Conwy II
Division 2 West Central
Aberavon Quins 10 - 0 Pyle
Bridgend Sports 8 - 14 Maesteg Celtic
Heol y Cyw 17 - 20 Builth Wells
Morriston P - P Ystradgynlais
Porthcawl 8 - 14 Resolven
Seven Sisters 18 - 14 Pencoed
Division 2 West
Burry Port P - P Pontarddulais
Carmarthen Athletic 34 - 0 Loughor
Kidwelly 13 - 8 Fishguard
Milford Haven 7 - 13 Tycroes
Nantgaredig 24 - 13 Pontyberem
Tenby United 17 - 19 Mumbles
Division 3 East A
Abercarn 20 - 24 Rhymney
Abertillery B G 40 - 0 Deri
Blaina 38 - 17 Abertysswg
Garndiffaith 29 - 10 Usk
Machen 14 - 46 RTB Ebbw Vale
Tredegar Ironsides 22 - 18 Llanhilleth
Division 3 East Central A
Canton 22 - 21 Penygraig
Cardiff Quins 0 - 36 Llanharan
Fairwater 28 - 13 CR Cymry Caerdydd
Old Illtydians P - P Tylorstown
Pentyrch 8 - 15 Pontyclun
St Albans 28 - 18 Penarth
Division 3 North
Dinbych II 12 - 13 Pwllheli II
Flint 14 - 24 Llanidloes
Llangefni II 0 - 72 Holyhead
Machynlleth P - P Wrexham II
Mold II 38 - 0 Rhosllanerchrugog
Ruthin II P - P Menai Bridge
Division 3 West Central A
Aberavon Green Stars 23 - 21 Swansea Uplands
Abercrave P - P Cwmafan
Bryncoch P - P Baglan
Cwmgors 10 - 26 Vardre
Nantymoel 21 - 0 Taibach
Tonmawr P - P Cwmllynfell
Division 3 West A
Aberaeron P - P Pembroke Dock Quins
Cardigan 24 - 20 Laugharne
Lampeter Town 15 - 21 Haverfordwest
Llangwm 12 - 7 Tregaron
Neyland 20 - 27 St Clears
Division 3 East B
Bedwellty 34 - 10 New Tredegar
Blackwood Stars 9 - 3 Hafodyrynys
Fleur De Lys P - P Chepstow
Newport Saracens 26 - 0 St Julians HSOB
Trinant 49 - 6 New Panteg
Division 3 East Central B
Cefn Coed 0 - 28 Llandaff
Hirwaun P - P Gwernyfed
Llandaff North 16 - 20 Ynysowen
Old Penarthians 15 - 6 Treherbert
Wattstown 16 - 13 Llantwit Major
Division 3 West Central B
Alltwen 10 - 12 Maesteg
Bryncethin 25 - 8 Briton Ferry
Crynant 22 - 7 Pontrhydyfen
Glyncorrwg 3 - 20 Neath Athletic
Penlan 6 - 6 Glais
Division 3 West B
Amman United P - P New Dock Stars
Betws P - P Furnace United
Llandeilo 0 - 21 Tumble
Llangadog P - P Penygroes
Trimsaran P - P Llandybie
Division 3 East C
Beaufort 29 - 0 Magor
Bettws P - P Crumlin
Crickhowell P - P Brynithel
Pontllanfraith 20 - 0 Rogerstone
Division 3 East Central C
Cardiff Saracens P - P Brackla
Ferndale P - P Tref y Clawdd
Llandrindod Wells P - P Sully View
Division 3 West Central C
Cwmgwrach P - P Pontycymmer
Cwmtwrch 23 - 11 Pantyffynnon
Ogmore Vale 16 - 20 Fall Bay
Penybanc 12 - 42 Tonna
Pontyates 11 - 6 Rhigos
South Gower 9 - 0 Pontardawe
Division 3 East D
Tredegar 31 - 7 Old Tyleryan