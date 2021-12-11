Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Pirates hooker Tom Channon has scored five tries in the last four matches

Tom Channon continued his fine scoring form as four first-half tries saw Cornish Pirates get a bonus-point win as they beat Ampthill 26-13.

Tom Kessell's interception try in the third minute set the tone before Callum Sirker went over seven minutes later.

Channon scored twice from rolling mauls in a five-minute spell as the Pirates went 26-6 up after 22 minutes.

Ben Cambriani got a consolation try late on for Ampthill after Harry Bazalgette was sent to the sin bin.

Channon has scored five tries in the last four matches for the Pirates who have now won six of their last seven games.