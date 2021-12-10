Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Josh McKay debuted against Dragons last weekend

European Champions Cup Pool A Venue: Stade Marcel-Deflandre Date: Sunday, 12 December Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC Radio Scotland and on BBC Sport website & app

Josh McKay makes just his second Glasgow Warriors appearance in Sunday's Champions Cup opener with La Rochelle.

The New Zealander, 24, continues at full-back as Danny Wilson makes four personnel changes his starting XV.

Sam Johnson, Rufus McLean, Scott Cummings and Matt Fagerson come in as Sebastian Cancelliere, Cole Forbes, Rob Harley and Ryan Wilson drop out.

France back-row Gregory Alldritt captains the hosts, who reached last season's final.

La Rochelle's pack also contains former New Zealand scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow.

Scotland scrum-half Ali Price captains Warriors in what will be his 100th Glasgow appearance.

Regular co-captains Wilson and Fraser Brown are unavailable, with the former following Covid-19 protocols and the latter injured.

Glasgow head coach Danny Wilson:

"This week we welcome back all of our rested internationals and we're looking forward to the huge challenge of taking on last year's European finalists La Rochelle away from home.

"In my time working with Ali, I've been really impressed with his leadership and development as a player.

"We know in Europe the level of intensity and accuracy takes a step up and we expect our players to match that and showcase the qualities of a Warrior."

La Rochelle: Dulin, Favre, Sinzelle, Botia, Retiere, West, Kerr Barlow; Wardi, Bourgarit, Atonio, Sazy, Skelton, Boudehent, Vito, Alldritt (capt).

Replacements: Lagahe, Priso, Herrera, Lavault, Bourdea, Popelin, Buliraura, Danty.

Glasgow Warriors: McKay, Steyn, Tuipulotu, Johnson, McLean, Thompson, Price (capt); Kebble, Turner, Z Fagerson, Cummings, Gray, M Fagerson, Darge, Dempsey.

Replacements: Matthews, Bhatti, Pieretto, Bean, Harley, Miller, G Horne, Weir.

Referee: Ian Tempest (Eng).