Lawday has started seven of Harlequins' nine Premiership games this season

Heineken Champions Cup: Castres v Harlequins Venue: Stade Pierre Fabre Date: Sunday 12 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website

Tom Lawday comes in at flanker in Harlequins' only change to their starting XV for the Heineken Champions Cup opener away to Castres.

Lawday replaces Jack Kenningham who drops to the bench.

Fly-half Marcus Smith steers an exciting backline, featuring Andre Esterhuizen, Huw Jones and Louis Lynagh.

England internationals Alex Dombrandt and Joe Marler are in the pack with Danny Care directing from scrum-half.

Castres have named a 30-man squad for the match that includes South African-born scrum half Rory Kockott.

The French side are sixth in the Top 14 after an impressive 25-3 win over Racing 92 last time out.

The teams have met six times previously in the Champions Cup, with Harlequins winning the most recent meeting 47-19 in January 2015.

The current Quins side are attempting to bounce back from a narrow defeat by Premiership leaders Leicester.

The London side last reached the knock-out stages of Europe's premier club competition in 2013.

Quins will also play Cardiff home and away as part of their four-match pool-stage campaign this season.

Harlequins: Green; Lynagh, Jones, Esterhuizen, Murley; Smith, Care; Marler, Walker, Collier, Lamb, Lewies (capt), Chisholm, Lawday, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Musk, Garcia Botta, Kerrod, Tizard, Kenningham, Gjaltema, Edwards, Beard.

Harlequins lineout and defence coach Jerry Flannery: "We've had a good training week and the players have been really invested in preparing for a big first round in Europe. We all know it is important to start the campaign strongly.

"Castres are a proud team and come off a good win against Racing 92 last weekend, so we know we are facing a team with some momentum behind them."

Match officials

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra)

Touch judges: Philippe Bonhoure (Fra) & Shota Tevzadze (Geo)