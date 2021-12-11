Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scotland lock Jonny Gray's hat-trick was the first in his career

Heineken Champions Cup Pool A Exeter: (7) 42 Tries: Hogg, Gray 3, S Simmonds, Armand Cons: J Simmonds 6 Montpellier: (6) 6 Pens: Foursans 2

Jonny Gray scored a hat-trick of tries as Exeter's bid to reclaim the Heineken Champions Cup began with an impressive six-try win over Montpellier.

After conceding two early penalties, Exeter got into their stride as Stuart Hogg's 23rd-minute touchdown gave the 2020 champions a 7-6 half-time lead.

Scotland lock Gray powered over from close range three times after the restart as Exeter's forwards impressed.

Sam Simmonds and Don Armand's late tries underlined the Chiefs' victory.

The 36-point margin put Exeter top of Pool A with two more games of the opening round to be played and they carried on the form which saw them beat Saracens at Sandy Park last week.

Montpellier, who are third in France's Top 14, went into the game without a number of key players, including South Africa fly-half Handre Pollard because of injuries and international rest rules.

The much-changed French side started well as Louis Foursans kicked two penalties after Nico Janse van Rensburg had been inches away from taking in Gabriel N'Gandebe's second-minute pass that would have seen him have a clear run for the line.

Exeter hit their stride after 20 minutes and never looked back, with Hogg sending four Montpellier tacklers the wrong way with a beautiful sidestep to go over for the first try after finding space on the right following 12 phases of Chiefs pressure, while Henry Slade almost broke through for another soon after.

Gray's first try less than two minutes into the second half came after Exeter recovered the kick-off and recycled possession well and 10 minutes later he capped a multi-phase period on the Montpellier line with his second.

He only returned to action last week after a shoulder injury, but completed his hat-trick a further 10 minutes later following great backs play to set up field position, with Montpellier winger Josua Vici sin-binned for an offside in the build-up.

Ian Whitten was denied an impressive fifth try when Hogg was penalised for a knock on after Joe Simmonds' cross-field kick to Jack Nowell had been kicked on by the England winger.

But the hosts stamped their dominance on the game when 2020's European Player of the Year Simmonds scored from close range after more flowing build-up play with 10 minutes to go before his brother Joe's jinking run got Exeter in range again and replacement Armand scored with the final play of the evening.

Exeter head coach Ali Hepher told BT Sport:

"To get a bonus point sets us up nicely in the group. Obviously you've got to win your home games, that's the main priority, now we go on the road and try and pick up a win away from home.

"I don't know whether Jonny's scored three tries in the rest of his career, but for him it's fantastic.

"It's great to have him back up and running, he's had a long time out injured and it's pleasing that he's hitting it running."

Exeter: Hogg; Nowell, Slade, Whitten, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds, J Maunder; Hepburn, Cowan-Dickie (capt), Iosefa-Scott, Gray, Hill, Ewers, S Skinner, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Kenny, Nixon, Armand, Kirsten, S Maunder, H Skinner, Hendrickson.

Montpellier: Tisseron; Vici, Reilhac, Darmon, N'gandebe; Foursans, Aprasidze; Forletta, Paenga-Amosa, Thomas, Capelli, Chalureau, Van Rensburg, Maurouard, Galletier (capt)

Replacements: Guirado, Rodgers, Hamadache, Mercer, Eymeri, Lucas, Dakuwaqa, Duguid

Match officials

Referee: Craig Evans (Wal)

Touch judges: Adam Jones and Rhys Jones (Wales)

TMO: Ian Davies (Wales)