Adam Beard left the field with a severe facial injury after an incident which saw Australia back-rower Rob Valetini sent off in November's Wales victory

Heineken Champions Cup: Ospreys v Sale Sharks Venue: Swansea.com Stadium Date: Sunday, 12 December Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport Website & app & BBC Radio Wales FM and digital radio in south west Wales. Report on BBC Sport website & app.

Wales lock Adam Beard returns for Ospreys against Sale in the Heineken Champions Cup on Sunday, having recovered from the facial injury he suffered against Australia.

Fellow Wales international Gareth Anscombe replaces Stephen Myler at outside half.

Newly capped England loosehead Bevan Rodd is alongside Scotland hooker Ewan Ashman in Sale Sharks front row.

The English side also name three sets of siblings in their matchday squad.

Identical twins Jean-Luc and Daniel du Preez and Tom and Ben Curry are all named together in the Sale pack for the first time this season.

Sam James and Luke James provide back-line cover on the Sharks bench.

Ospreys make three changes in all from last weekend's 19-13 victory over Ulster.

Lions forward Beard replaces fellow Wales lock Bradley Davies in the second row, while Anscombe starts at 10 having been on the bench for the United Rugby Championship success.

The other change is at full-back. Max Nagy - a late replacement last week for injured Dan Evans - suffered a dislocated elbow and his place goes to fit again Mat Protheroe.

Ospreys: Mat Protheroe; Alex Cuthbert, Michael Collins, Owen Watkin, Luke Morgan; Gareth Anscombe, Rhys Webb (capt); Gareth Thomas, Sam Parry, Tomas Francis, Rhys Davies, Adam Beard, Will Griffiths, Jac Morgan, Morgan Morris.

Replacements: Elvis Taione,,Nicky Smith, Tom Botha, Jack Regan, Ethan Roots, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Josh Thomas, Tiaan Thomas Wheeler

Sale Sharks: Simon Hammersley; Tom Roebuck, Robert du Preez, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Marlon Yarde; AJ MacGinty, Raffi Quirke; Bevan Rodd, Ewan Ashman, Nick Schonert, Jean-Luc du Preez, Lood de Jager, Tom Curry (capt), Ben Curry, Daniel du Preez.

Replacements: Tommy Taylor, Ross Harrison, Coenie Oosthuizen, Jean-Pierre du Preez, Sam Dugdale, Guss Warr, Sam James, Luke James.

View from both camps

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth: "I know Premiership teams pretty well from my time there, Alex Sanderson is doing a great job with Sale. They were very noticeable in the Premiership table last year and they are playing very well, and probably not getting the results they deserve so far during this campaign.

"Sale are a very, very tough team and we face some very tough games in Europe. You always want to challenge yourself against the best and this is the Heineken Champions Cup. This is an opportunity for us to do that."

Sale Sharks director of Rugby Alex Sanderson: "It's probably the world's best club rugby competition, so by association you have to include yourself in that. It's going to be tough down there, I'm under no illusions.

"They've got good kickers both in Anscombe and Myler so we have to be disciplined. We've got to get all our fundamentals right, the breakdown is going to be crucial."

Match facts

Ospreys and Sale Sharks have met twice before in the Heineken Champions Cup, the Welsh side winning both previous clashes in the 2006-07 pool stage.

Ospreys are winless in their last eight matches in the Heineken Champions Cup, losing their last seven games in the competition (D1) and conceding 34 points per game across those defeats.

Sale have won just one of their last eight games in the Heineken Champions Cup, that victory did come in Wales however, a 57-14 win against Scarlets, their second biggest ever win in the competition (67-11 v Calvisano, 2006)

Match officials

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy)

Assistant referees: Manuel Bottino & Filippo Russo (Italy)

TMO: Stefano Penne (Italy)