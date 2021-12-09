Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Olly Adkins played for England in the 2019 Under-20s Six Nations

Cornish Pirates have signed Gloucester prop Olly Adkins on a short-term loan.

The 22-year-old is a former England Under-20s international who has spent time on loan at the Penzance club's Championship rivals Hartpury.

Adkins featured in Gloucester's Premiership Cup win over Exeter last month and has made one Premiership appearance for the Cherry and Whites.

He moves to the Mennaye as cover after Exeter loanee Patrick Schickerling returned to his parent club.