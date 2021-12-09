Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Vincent Koch had already won the first of his 31 South Africa caps when he joined Saracens from Stormers in 2016

Wasps have signed Saracens tight-head prop Vincent Koch on a 'longer term' deal for the 2022-23 season and beyond.

The 31-year-old World Cup-winning South Africa international was part of last summer's series win over the British and Irish Lions.

He has played over 100 times for Sarries, helping to win two European Champions Cups and two Premierships.

"We have been looking for a world-class tight-head and, in Vincent, we've found our man," said Wasps boss Lee Blackett.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring an experienced international forward like him. He will really add to our scrum."

Koch believes "it's time for a change" after five years in north London.

"Saracens have been amazing over the last couple of years," he said. "I have had great times there, that I will always treasure.

"The saying goes 'a change is as good as a holiday' and a new challenge at Wasps is what I need for the next chapter of my career. I believe Wasps are going in an exciting direction under Lee Blackett."

The Coventry-based side have struggled with a catalogue of injuries among their forwards this season.

When Argentine prop Rodrigo Martinez signed last week from Paraguay-based side Olimpia Lions, the injury-hit Premiership club had 20 players sidelined.

Ben Harris is out with a long-term injury, while Tom West is also injured and, although ex-Scotland international Gordon Reid came in on a short-term deal last month, Robin Hislop is now their only fit loose-head - and they have had to turn to senior academy product Zac Nearchou.