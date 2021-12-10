Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Parton scored one of London Irish's four tries when they beat Pau 26-17 last December at Brentford

European Challenge Cup Pool C Venue: Stade du Hameau Date: Saturday, 11 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC Sport website and app

London Irish begin their European Challenge Cup campaign against Pau and hand debuts to on-loan hooker Reece Marshall and winger Lucio Cinti.

Top 14 club Pau drew 16-16 against Toulon last Saturday and renew acquaintances with Irish, who beat them 26-17 in last season's pool stage.

Former Leicester fly-half Zack Henry misses out with a thigh injury.

This will be Irish's 100th fixture in the European Challenge Cup as they bid to emulate their run to the quarter-finals last season.

London Irish assistant coach Declan Danaher told BBC Radio London:

"I've been fortunate to watch Pau's past four games - they were on television against Toulon last weekend.

"We obviously had them in our group as well last season and I think they look a better team.

"They look more organised and in terms of how they're going to play, like a lot of French teams, they put a lot of emphasis in their pack and they'll look to hit us up front.

"The win against Newcastle last week we'll have put us in good stead for that and there's a massive opportunity for our young back rows to go up against them."

Pau: Pinto; Barrett, Tutuila Vaea, Vatubua, Ikpefan; Dumoulin, Levron; Seneca, Barka, Yameogo, Ramsay, Metz, Hewat, Hamonou, Joseph.

Replacements: Delhommel, Bordenave, Van Dyk, Auradou, Puech, Daubagna, Harris, Carol.

London Irish: Parton; Stokes, Williams, Hepetema, Cinti; Jennings, White; Gigena, Marshall, Hoskins, Nott, Simmons (capt), Pearson, Gonzalez, Cracknell.

Replacements: Creevy, Goodrick-Clarke, Parker, Mafi, Cooke, Phipps, Jackson, Hassell-Collins.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (Sco).