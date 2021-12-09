Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

The last time these two sides met in December 2020, Lyon were the emphatic winners by 45 points

European Challenge Cup Pool B Venue: Matmut Stade de Gerland Date: Friday, 10 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC Radio Gloucestershire and on BBC Sport website

Lyon name former Wasps fly-half Lima Sopoaga and ex-Leicester flanker Jordan Taufua among their starting XV for the Challenge Cup tie against Gloucester.

Lyon return to the competition for the first time in three years.

Two-time Challenge Cup champions Gloucester name a completely changed starting XV from the team that beat Bristol in the Premiership.

Centre Giorgi Kveseladze and 19-year-old half-back Stephen Varney get their first starts of the season.

When these two teams met last December in the group stages of the Champions Cup, Lyon beat Gloucester 55-10 at the Matmut Stade de Gerland.

Lyon are fourth in the Top 14 with six victories in the league so far this season, with Gloucester sixth in the Premiership and having won their past four matches in all competitions.

Gloucester won the competition in 2006 and 2015, while they were runners-up for two seasons in a row in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Lyon: Arnold, Dumortier, Barassi, Ngatai, Niniashvili, Sopoaga, Doussain, S; Taofifenua; Marchand, Bamba, Geraci, R. Taofifenua, Lambey, Saginadze, Taufua.

Replacements: Charcosset, Devisme, Kaabeche, Mayanavanua Fainga'a, Pelissie, Regard, Laporte.

Gloucester: Moyle, Carreras, Kveseladze, Twelvetrees (c), A. Morgan, Barton, Varney; Ford-Robinson, Socino, Balmain, Davidson, Clark, Thomas, Taylor, Clement.

Replacements: Walker, Knight, O'Connor, Jordan, Conradie, Chapman, Seabrook, Morris.

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (Italy)