Theo Cabango, the younger brother of Swansea City footballer Ben, is one of Cardiff's academy players given a first team debut

Heineken Champions Cup: Cardiff Rugby v Stade Toulousain Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 11 December Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport Website & app & BBC Radio Wales FM and digital radio in south east Wales. Report on BBC Sport website & app.

Almost half of Cardiff's matchday squad are set to make first team debuts in Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup opener against holders Toulouse.

The hosts are without 42 players who were forced to quarantine upon their return from South Africa.

They have put together a combination of Premiership and academy players to fulfil the fixture.

But they do have Josh Adams, Willis Halaholo, Seb Davies, Tomos Williams and Ellis Jenkins who did not travel.

Another Wales international, James Botham also starts having returned from injury.

Toulouse, who will be looking to add to their record number of European titles, have a host of French stars in their 23, including half back pairing Romain Ntamack and 2021 European player of the year Antoine Dupont.

Cardiff will be led by acting head coach Gruff Rees, assisted by former Welsh internationals T Rhys Thomas and Richie Rees.

Adams will start in the number 13 jersey alongside Halaholo, while Williams and Jason Tovey link up as half backs

Two academy members make up the backline, with Jacob Beetham at full-back and former Glantaf and Plasmawr pupil Theo Cabango on the wing. They are joined by the experienced Dan Fish.

Jenkins will captain the side from blindside flanker, as Olly Robinson returns to openside to make his first competitive appearance of the season. Botham completes the backrow.

Academy graduates Alun Lawrence and Seb Davies combine as locks, while the front row is made up of Aberavon loosehead prop Rowan Jenkins, who has previous professional experience with Ospreys, Iestyn Harris and Will Davies-King.

Cardiff: Jacob Beetham; Theo Cabango, Josh Adams, Willis Halaholo, Dan Fish; Jason Tovey, Tomos Williams; Rowan Jenkins, Iestyn Harris, Will Davies-King, Alun Lawrence, Seb Davies, Ellis Jenkins (capt.), Olly Robinson, James Botham.

Replacements: Evan Yardley, Joe Cowell, Geraint James, Rhys Anstey, Alex Everett, Ethan Lloyd, Ioan Evans, Ryan Wilkins.

Toulouse: Maxime Medard; Arthur Bonneval, Sofiane Guito, Pita Ahki, Matthis Lebel; Romaine Ntamack, Antione Dupont; Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Charlie Faumuina, Thibaud Flament, Emmanuel Meafou, Francois Cros, Anthony Jelonch, Selevasio Tolofua.

Replacements: Julien Marchand, Rodrigue Neti, Dorian Aldegheri, Iosefa Tekori, Yannick Youyouette, Antone Miquel, Baptiste Germain, Juan Cruz Mallia.

View from both camps

Caretaker boss Gruff Rees: It's a challenge but we want to see the opportunity that goes with it, the excitement that young players will get an opportunity that perhaps in normal circumstances they may not have for six months, nine months or a year or so.

"So that gives them a chance to really have a crack against the best in the business and we can't hide away from the fact that it could be a daunting task, but one that actually can bring the best out of everyone who's remaining here.

Stade Toulousain captain Julien Marchand: "There's a lot to look forward to, whether this be at home or away, or abroad. So, everyone is excited to embark on a new campaign and achieve something special again. We had a brilliant season [in 2020-21] and reaped the rewards at the end of it, so repeating it would be pretty good."

Match facts

Cardiff and Toulouse first met in Europe in the 1995/96 European Cup final, a game won by the French side after extra time. Since then the sides have met seven times in the competition, with Cardiff winning three and losing four of those clashes.

Cardiff came out on top the last time the two sides faced off in European competition, winning 17-15 away and 18-13 at home in the pool stage of the 2017/18 EPCR Challenge Cup

Toulouse are the defending Heineken Champions Cup champions, having won the competition last season for a record-breaking fifth time.

Toulouse won 27/27 scrums on their own feed in the Heineken Champions Cup last season, the most of any of the five sides to maintain a 100% success rate on their own put-in.

Match officials

Referee: Karl Dickson (England)

Assistant referees: Michael Hudson & John Meredith (England)

TMO: Craig Maxwell-Keys (England)