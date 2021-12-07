Mark Atkinson: Gloucester centre signs new "multi-year" contract
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Gloucester centre Mark Atkinson has signed a new "multi-year" deal.
The 31-year-old England international is in his seventh season with the Premiership side and recently made his 150th appearance for the club.
He made his debut for England against Tonga at Twickenham last month.
"Mark works really hard and is the sort of character that makes a really big contribution to the squad here at Gloucester Rugby," head coach George Skivington told the club website.