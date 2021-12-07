Josh Adams training with Cardiff last week

Heineken Champions Cup: Cardiff Rugby v Stade Toulousain Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 11 December Kick-off: 13:00 GMT

Cardiff wing Josh Adams says players are not robots after seeing most of his Cardiff team-mates self-isolate.

The Heineken Champions Cup clash against Toulouse on Saturday takes with 42 Cardiff players and staff quarantining in isolation at a hotel just outside London until next week, while six more are in South Africa.

"We are in a very privileged position to do what we do and we're very lucky," said Adams.

"It doesn't mean we're robots."

Cardiff, Scarlets, Munster and Parma had all been due to play United Rugby Championship fixtures in South Africa, before eventually securing charter flights home after their respective games were called off.

South Africa became a UK government red-listed country last month as fresh travel restrictions were imposed following the discovery of a new coronavirus variant.

Scarlets, who have 32 players in quarantine at a Belfast hotel, have forfeited Saturday's scheduled European Cup game against Bristol.

The likes of Adams and his Cardiff and Wales team-mates Willis Halaholo, Tomos Williams, Dillon Lewis, Seb Davies and Ellis Jenkins did not travel to South Africa.

Adams has been part of bio-secure bubbles this year with Wales and the British and the Irish Lions in South Africa, where he missed the birth of his first child.

"There is no beating around the bush," said Adams.

"Being in these bubbles is difficult. You are disconnected from the outside world.

"Whatever the period of time we are in there, boys who joined these bubbles in certain campaigns are making loads of sacrifices.

"When you've got little children - myself being a dad now - it makes it extra hard. You know the time you are giving up with your family, especially when players have young children.

"It is tough for the boys, you try to be as light-hearted as we can in the group, we try and have a chuckle about things and make light of the situation, but I feel for them 100%.

"We have been speaking to them most days just to have a chat and keep spirits high. Being stuck in the room at the minute is difficult and we feel for them."

With director of rugby Dai Young self-isolating, Gruff Rees will take charge of the Cardiff side to face Toulouse in the Heineken Champions Cup on Saturday

Adams wants Cardiff to show "no fear" in the odds-defying mission against European champions Toulouse.

Cardiff will field a match-day 23 also featuring semi-professional and academy players as they tackle the French giants at the Arms Park.

"I don't think there has ever been a scenario like this - boys stuck in other countries unable to come home, quarantine, it's a strange scenario," Adams said.

"It is important the lads who are behind and haven't travelled to South Africa just bring a lot of excitement to this week as best we can, and encourage the young academy boys who are training with us to go out and play with no fear.

"There is no pressure on us - I am sure everybody is expecting Toulouse to beat us - but within our inner circle we are quietly confident we can cause them problems.

"Talk about being thrown in the deep end. These scenarios come up, and I know speaking to these boys they are excited as well.

"I said (to them) if you make a mistake, just keep going, keep going at it in a way, be naïve in a way, and not care who you are facing and we will try and give you the best platform to showcase your talents."

Adams says the squad are determined to embrace Cardiff's 'strength through unity' motto.

"That's our slogan as a club and this week, and next week potentially, more than ever that will be the case," said Adams.

"Spectators, backroom staff, players, academy players all come together and really try to make Saturday a great day for everybody.

"I'm sure there'll be a lot of people playing their first game for Cardiff. We want their family and friends to come down and experience what a sold out Arms Park is like first of all and then to be able celebrate with them afterwards.

"Regardless of what happens we will be proud of them that they've represented Cardiff in European rugby and just to show what it means to play for Cardiff."