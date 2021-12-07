Bath centre Max Ojomoh had to make the switch to fly-half against Northampton due to injuries

Stuart Hooper says Bath's growing list of injuries has been a "huge challenge", as they prepare to face Leinster in the European Cup.

More than half of Bath's senior squad have been absent this year, with the team yet to record a win this season.

Half-backs Ben Spencer and Danny Cipriani went off with injuries in the defeat by Northampton on Saturday.

Jonathan Joseph, Ruaridh McConnochie, Orlando Bailey and Josh McNally all pulled out prior to the match.

Anthony Watson, Beno Obano, Taulupe Faletau, Jaco Coetze, Cam Redpath and Joe Cokansiga are among those already out, some with long-term injuries. Collectively, those six players have made just 10 Premiership appearances for the club this season.

"As probably many directors of rugby, you do sit down at the start of the year and you block out your games and understand who's available, who's away on international duty and stuff like that," Hooper said.

"And for a long period of time now, out of our top 30 players we've had less than 50% available. That's the magnitude of the task."

Bath are bottom of the Premiership having lost all nine of their fixtures so far, while they also lost their two matches in the Premiership Rugby Cup this autumn.

With a growing injury list, Hooper says it has prevented any comparison being made from match to match or for any momentum to be built.

Despite the injuries, he insists he's keen to take the positives from the situation, not least experience players in their wider squad are gaining.

"Some of the guys who, when I sat here at the start of the season wouldn't have been in the top 30, definitely are now," Hooper said.

"It's a challenge obviously on the weekend to play the game, but it's a challenge in the training week as well. But it's also a massive opportunity.

"These guys are writing a huge amount of knowledge in their own brains and their own bodies of Premiership rugby and what it feels like.

"Those are things that probably wouldn't have happened if we had fully-fit players through the whole year."

Hooper cited players such as Max Ojomoh, typically a centre, who was moved to fly-half following Cipriani's departure against Saints, a position he'd never played at senior level.

Second row Ewan Richards, 19, has also moved up from the academy to make his Premiership debut in recent weeks. Fly-half Orlando Bailey, also 19, has started six matches this season in Cipriani's absence.

Against four-times European champions Leinster, Bath face a team top of the United Rugby Championship and yet to lose in the league at their own Aviva Stadium.

Hooper was hopeful Joseph, Bailey and McConnochie would all be in contention to return this weekend, while Spencer's condition has been "improving" before an assessment later this week. Back row Mike Williams and Cipriani both went off for head injury assessments against Northampton.