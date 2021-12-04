Welsh club rugby results
Welsh club rugby results, 4 December
Admiral National Championship
Bargoed 33 - 15 Cardiff Met
Bedwas 29 - 7 Cross Keys
Glamorgan Wanderers 30 - 5 Beddau
Narberth 20 - 16 Ystalyfera
Pontypool 82 - 3 Tata Steel
Trebanos 21 - 29 Neath
Ystrad Rhondda 26 - 19 Maesteg Quins
Admiral National Leagues
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Brecon 30 - 28 Monmouth
Dowlais 7 - 9 Brynmawr
Nelson 36 - 11 Blaenavon
Penallta 87 - 7 Risca
Pontypool United 8 - 8 Bedlinog
Senghenydd 5 - 45 Newbridge
Division 1 North
Bro Ffestiniog 0 - 11 Dinbych
COBRA 10 - 17 Caernarfon
Dolgellau 9 - 27 Bethesda
Llangefni 3 - 18 Pwllheli
Nant Conwy 27 - 3 Bala
Ruthin 6 - 16 Llandudno
Division 1 West Central
Bonymaen 26 - 6 Dunvant
Bridgend Athletic P - P Brynamman
Glynneath P - P Birchgrove
Nantyffyllon 27 - 6 Tondu
Skewen P - P Ammanford
Waunarlwydd 20 - 15 Kenfig Hill
Division 1 West
Felinfoel P - P Llanelli Wanderers
Gowerton 23 - 3 Gorseinon
Llangennech 30 - 10 Crymych
Pembroke 22 - 29 Whitland
Penclawdd 7 - 41 Aberystwyth
Yr Hendy 17 - 40 Newcastle Emlyn
Division 2 East
Caerleon 20 - 15 Cwmbran
Croesyceiliog 42 - 15 Caldicot
Oakdale 10 - 48 Talywain
Pill Harriers 28 - 24 Abergavenny
Ynysddu 20 - 3 Newport HSOB
Division 2 East Central
Aberdare 20 - 24 Cilfynydd
Cowbridge 25 - 17 Caerphilly
Gilfach Goch 6 - 51 Abercynon
Llantrisant 5 - 7 Taffs Well
Llantwit Fardre P - P Abercwmboi
Treharris 23 - 8 Llanishen
Division 2 North
Abergele 13 - 23 Wrexham
Colwyn Bay P - P Welshpool
Nant Conwy II 36 - 13 Bangor
Rhyl & District 0 - 24 Mold
Shotton Steel 29 - 6 Newtown
Division 2 West Central
Builth Wells 29 - 7 Morriston
Maesteg Celtic 17 - 24 Heol y Cyw
Pencoed 36 - 22 Bridgend Sports
Pyle 21 - 20 Seven Sisters
Resolven 18 - 19 Aberavon Quins
Ystradgynlais 35 - 14 Porthcawl
Division 2 West
Fishguard P - P Milford Haven
Loughor 7 - 16 Kidwelly
Mumbles 18 - 10 Carmarthen Athletic
Pontarddulais 19 - 12 Tenby United
Pontyberem 9 - 13 Burry Port
Tycroes 13 - 13 Nantgaredig
Division 3 East A
Abertysswg 43 - 12 Garndiffaith
Deri 23 - 45 Blaina
Llanhilleth P - P Abertillery B G
Rhymney P - P Tredegar Ironsides
RTB Ebbw Vale P - P Abercarn
Usk 26 - 7 Machen
Division 3 East Central A
CR Cymry Caerdydd 33 - 0 Old Illtydians
Llanharan P - P Fairwater
Penarth 22 - 8 Cardiff Quins
Penygraig 23 - 15 St Albans
Pontyclun 45 - 14 Canton
Tylorstown P - P Pentyrch
Division 3 North
Holyhead 7 - 0 Machynlleth
Llanidloes P - P Llangefni II
Menai Bridge P - P Flint
Pwllheli II 20 - 25 Ruthin II
Rhosllanerchrugog P - P Dinbych II
Wrexham II P - P Mold II
Division 3 West Central A
Baglan 29 - 7 Cwmgors
Cwmafan 20 - 23 Bryncoch
Cwmllynfell P - P Abercrave
Swansea Uplands P - P Tonmawr
Taibach 6 - 36 Aberavon Green Stars
Vardre P - P Nantymoel
Division 3 West A
Laugharne 10 - 13 Lampeter Town
Llanybydder 26 - 29 Cardigan
Pembroke Dock Quins 27 - 15 St Davids
St Clears 18 - 7 Aberaeron
Tregaron 5 - 32 Neyland
Division 3 East B
Chepstow P - P Nantyglo
Hafodyrynys P - P Fleur De Lys
New Panteg 3 - 14 Blackwood Stars
New Tredegar P - P Trinant
St Julians HSOB 28 - 24 Bedwellty
Division 3 East Central B
Gwernyfed 20 - 17 Llandaff North
Llandaff P - P Hirwaun
Llantwit Major P - P Cefn Coed
Tonyrefail 8 - 19 Wattstown
Treherbert P - P Caerau Ely
Ynysowen 31 - 6 Old Penarthians
Division 3 West Central B
Briton Ferry P - P Crynant
Cefn Cribwr 17 - 19 Bryncethin
Maesteg P - P Penlan
Neath Athletic P - P Alltwen
Pontrhydyfen 12 - 25 Glyncorrwg
Division 3 West B
Bynea 7 - 60 Llandeilo
Furnace United 17 - 20 Cefneithin
Llandybie 17 - 12 Betws
New Dock Stars 7 - 22 Trimsaran
Penygroes 12 - 30 Amman United
Tumble 27 - 12 Llangadog
Division 3 East C
Brynithel 0 - 28 Hollybush
Crumlin 24 - 15 Crickhowell
Magor 19 - 8 West Mon
Rogerstone 11 - 5 Beaufort
Division 3 East Central C
Cardiff Internationals P - P Whitchurch
Tref y Clawdd 41 - 10 Llandrindod Wells
Division 3 West Central C
Fall Bay P - P Penybanc
Pantyffynnon 14 - 27 Ogmore Vale
Pontardawe P - P Cwmtwrch
Pontycymmer 0 - 48 South Gower
Rhigos P - P Cwmgwrach
Tonna 32 - 8 Pontyates
Division 3 East D
Cwmcarn United 7 - 31 Tredegar
Forgeside P - P Abersychan