Ireland and Leinster centre Garry Ringrose has agreed a three-year extension to his IRFU contract.

The new contract which will see the 26-year-old play with Leinster until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Ringrose made his Ireland debut against Canada in 2016 and has scored 10 tries in 37 appearances.

He becomes the second high-profile player to commit their future to Ireland after prop Tadhg Furlong signed a similar deal last month.

A grand slam winner in 2018, Ringrose starred on the summer tour of Australia and started four or Ireland's Rugby World Cup fixtures in Japan in 2019.

The former Ireland U20 has made 90 senior appearances for Leinster, scoring 28 tries, and has won a European Champions Cup and four league titles with his province.

"I'm delighted to sign for another three years," said Ringrose

"It is an exciting time to be involved with Leinster and Ireland. Both squads have ambition to be competing for silverware every year and I'm motivated to do whatever I can to contribute."