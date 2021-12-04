Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Saracens women have won all seven of their league games this season

Saracens went top of the Women's Rugby Union Premier 15s with a 17-12 victory over Bristol Bears.

Both sides went into the game at the StoneX Stadium unbeaten having won their opening six matches this season, with just one point separating them.

Saracens, the 2019 champions, came from behind to maintain their impressive start.

"This season has been really crazy," said captain Marlie Packer.

She added: "Every team has stepped up on and off the pitch. We knew it was going to be a tough game for us and I'm super proud of the team. They played out of their skin and left nothing out there."

Bristol took an early lead through Jenny Hesketh, but a penalty try, followed by a superb solo effort from Ella Wyrwas in the second half saw Saracens in front.

A late try from Bristol's Alisha Butchers set up a tense finish, but Zoe Harrison's penalty extended Saracens' lead and they held on for their seventh win of the season.

