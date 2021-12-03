After moving from Edinburgh, Anton Bresler played 64 times for Worcester Warriors

Worcester Warriors lock Anton Bresler has signed for French Top 14 side Racing 92.

The 33-year-old Namibian is to join Racing, based in the Paris outskirts, with immediate effect.

Bresler, who signed for Warriors from Edinburgh in December 2017, extended his contract with the club in 2019.

"It is fantastic for Bressie, at this point in his career, to have the opportunity of playing in France," said director of rugby Alan Solomons.

"I have worked with Bressie both at Edinburgh and here at Worcester. He is one of the finest men I have come across in rugby. He is not only a very good player, but an exceptional team man."

He is set to make his debut on Saturday at Castres for Racing, who are fifth in the Top 14.

Bresler, who played for Sharks in South Africa before joining Edinburgh in 2014, suffered a foot injury at the end of last season which required surgery, ruling him out for the first two months of this season.

"It is with mixed emotions that we say goodbye," said head coach Jonathan Thomas. "I know the last 12 months have been tough for Bressie with the injuries he has had so this move is huge for him."