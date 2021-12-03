Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alex Cuthbert made his first Wales appearance in four years against Fiji on 14 November

United Rugby Championship: Ospreys v Ulster Venue: Swansea.com stadium Date: Saturday, 4 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales AM & DTV, BBC Sport Website & app, BBC Sounds. Report and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales and online, Sunday 5 December from 18:10 and later on demand

Centre Michael Collins returns from injury as Ospreys make seven starting changes to host Ulster in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe is on the bench while fellow international Alex Cuthbert returns on the wing.

The all-Wales front row of Gareth Thomas, Sam Parry and Tomas Francis are also back.

They will come up against Ulster's Wales hooker Bradley Roberts, who joins Eric O'Sullivan in their front row.

Ospreys also recall Will Griffiths and Morgan Morris in the back row.

New Zealand-born, Wales-qualified Collins was tipped to be involved in Wales' autumn internationals before he suffered a calf injury.

Ospreys hope the changes can inspire them to recover from last weekend's drubbing in Connacht, where they were beaten 46-18.

Ulster will arrive in Swansea having won at Leinster for the first time since 2013 in the last round and go into round seven lying second in the table.

Roberts comes into the Irish province's front row in place of Rob Herring with O'Sullivan starting at loose-head prop.

Last week's try-scorers James Hume and Greg Jones both drop out of the squad with Angus Curtis joining Stuart McCloskey at centre, and the experienced Sean Reidy taking over at blindside flanker.

British and Irish Lion Jack McGrath could make his first appearance since November 2020 having been named among the replacements. The prop underwent hip surgery in April.

Ospreys are fifth and their head coach Toby Booth said: "Ulster will be very confident after beating Leinster in Dublin, that's for sure. We have said this before but the Irish provinces are the benchmark for us and that is factually accurate, and still true.

"This is an opportunity to do better and show more than we did last week against Connacht, and we certainly need to do that. It's still a benchmarking opportunity to see how far we are on our journey.

"We have some players back and that will give us a real injection of energy and should help us to bounce back."

Ospreys: Evans; Cuthbert, Collins, Watkin, L Morgan; Myler, Webb (capt); Thomas, Parry, Francis, R Davies, B Davies, Griffiths, J Morgan, Morris.

Replacements: Taione, Smith, Botha, Regan, Roots, Morgan-Williams, Anscombe, Thomas-Wheeler.

Ulster: Lowry; Baloucoune, Curtis, McCloskey, McIlroy; Burns, Cooney; O'Sullivan, Roberts, O'Toole, Treadwell, O'Connor (capt); Reidy, Timoney, McCann.

Replacements: Stewart, McGrath, M Moore, Kearney, Marcus Rea, Doak, S Moore, Gilroy.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU)

Assistant referees: Gwyn Morris & Aaron Parry (WRU)

TMO: Andrew McMenemy (SRU)