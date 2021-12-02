Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lisa Cockburn came on as a replacement in Scotland's 36-12 win over Japan on 14 November

Worcester Warriors Women have signed Scotland prop Lisa Cockburn from Durham Sharks on an undisclosed contract.

The 28-year-old joins international team-mates Lyndsay O'Donnell and Lana Skeldon at the Premier 15s club.

The Warriors are seventh in the table and face Exeter, Bristol Bears and Gloucester in the run-up to Christmas.

"Her international experience will add to an already very competitive front row," director or rugby Jo Yapp told the Warriors website.

Cockburn has won 18 caps since making her Scotland debut in 2018.

"It's hard to leave a club I've been at for eight years, but I'm ready for the next step in my rugby career at this fantastic club," she said.