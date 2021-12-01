Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Liza Burgess and Byron Hayward both have experience of coaching at international level

Former Wales internationals Liza Burgess and Byron Hayward have been appointed to age-grade coaching roles by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

Former fly-half and ex-national team defence coach Hayward takes over the Wales men Under-20s team.

Burgess will coach the women U18s on a part-time basis until she leaves Worcester Warriors in June 2022.

WRU performance director Nigel Walker said: "I'm thrilled with the calibre of individual we have recruited."

He added: "From a female perspective, Liza will lead an U18 regional and national playing and training programme, which will start in February following on from the Skills Development Centres that have been held around Wales this autumn.

"Discussions are currently taking place around male and female Six Nations U18 festivals that could take place in the spring, while an under-20 programme will be established from 2023.

"From a male perspective, Byron has already set out identifying and developing players for our Under-20 Six Nations squad and will confirm his coaching and management team in the coming weeks."

Burgess said: "I'm very excited about this new role. It's a tremendous opportunity for young girls in Wales that aspire to play international rugby to have a clear pathway right through to the senior game."

Hayward said: "I'm really looking forward to taking on this new role. Having coached Wales U20 a few years back I can't wait to get going."