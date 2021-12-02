Hume's late try sealed Ulster's win over Leinster at the RDS

The Ulster Rugby Show Date: Thursday 2 December Time: 22:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two NI and BBC iPlayer

James Hume says his time in the Ireland camp left him hungry to fight for the "ultimate" short-term goal of playing in next year's Six Nations.

The 22-year-old Ulster centre was in Ireland's autumn squad but did not feature in any of the three games.

"It was priceless the amount I took from the camp," he said.

"That was the frustrating thing. I was learning so much and progressing but I didn't get a chance to actually bring it into the Irish shirt."

He added: "I can only move forward and control what I do in this next block of games. I took so much from it and it's just bringing it back to Ulster now."

Speaking on this week's edition of The Ulster Rugby Show after his man-of-the-match performance against Leinster, Hume revealed how challenging himself to find the "small percentages" that will lead to improvements within his own game has opened a new, more reflective chapter in his young career.

He was included in Ireland's autumn squad having made his international debut against the USA in July but alongside provincial team-mate Stuart McCloskey did not see any game-time with Leinster duo Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw and Connacht's Bundee Aki the preferred options at centre.

Hume was part of Ireland's autumn squad but did not play in any of their three games

Hume, who records his goals and ambitions in a personal notepad, says he took plenty from the experience and intends to use the frustration of not playing to fuel his performances as Ulster enter a crucial period of the season both in the URC and Europe.

"Speaking to 'Ringer' and Robbie and just learning from them - seeing what they're seeing, talking to them about how they perform at the highest level and taking as much as I can from them," said Hume of what he took from the Ireland camp.

"I do a lot of work in my notepad, a lot of messages that I'm writing down to kind of reinforce what I'm trying to get out of it.

"What I want to be seen as, what I want over the next year, those kind of things. I'll not get into specifics, it's more for me, to trigger me, I just kind of refer it back to how I felt over that autumn period, how I felt in that environment seeing everyone thrive and not getting to be on the pitch."

'I can't just saunter through these next years'

A late intercept try that sealed Ulster's win over Leinster capped an impressive individual display from Hume in Dublin last weekend, where the centre excelled in attack and defence as the northern province beat their interpro rivals for the first time in seven attempts.

Having won three straight Ulster Schools Cups, Hume arrived into the Ulster Academy a much-vaunted prospect and made his debut in 2018 before establishing himself as a key figure in the side.

Over lockdown an enhanced level of introspection saw Hume consider all aspects of his routine and how they can impact his performance, and what steps could be taken to see his game advance to the next level.

"I feel like I've come extremely far since my first cap," he said.

"How naïve I was when I first played - how much I was just taking everything for granted and was just happy to be there. I didn't have any plans or ambitions to really thrive and push on.

"I had to look at myself around lockdown and ask what did I really want to get out of my career. I can't just saunter through these next couple of years and expect to be at the highest level.

"I looked at my game at the start of this season and was like 'I can have a good season like last season and do the same, or I could up it and find the small percentages to be a much better player'."

Hume's Ulster travel to Swansea this weekend to face Ospreys before attentions turn to the European Champions Cup where they will face Clermont Auvergne and Northampton in consecutive weeks before Christmas.