Siobhan Cattigan started all three of Scotland's Six Nations matches earlier this year

Scotland international and Stirling County back row Siobhan Cattigan has died at the age of 26.

Cattigan won 19 caps between 2018 and 2021, having made her debut against Wales during the 2018 Six Nations.

She started all three matches in the 2021 competition, with her most recent appearance coming in the World Cup qualifier against Spain in September.

Scottish Rugby said their thoughts "go out to Siobhan's family and team-mates at this incredibly difficult time".

They added that specialist employees would provide support to those most closely affected.