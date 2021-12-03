Leicester outside-half George Ford will be up against the man who has taken his England shirt, Harlequins 10 Marcus Smith

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road Date: Sunday, 5 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leicester have eight internationals back for Harlequins' visit as they test their 100 per cent Premiership record against the reigning champions.

South Africans Jasper Wiese, Marco van Staden and Hanro Liebenberg, Argentine Julián Montoya and England trio Freddie Steward, Ben Youngs and skipper Ellis Genge start, with Nic Dolly benched.

Harlequins also have Marcus Smith and Alex Dombrandt back from England duty.

Scotland international Huw Jones is at centre, with Louis Lynagh on the wing.

Table-topping Tigers, who have started the season with eight straight Premiership victories, have now won their last 11 matches on the trot in league and cup since Bristol won 26-23 at Leicester in March.

Now six points clear of Saracens at the top and nine clear of third-placed Quins, Tigers will be making their first Premiership appearance in a month.

Despite a few indifferent seasons prior to this season's Tigers transformation under Steve Borthwick and Kevin Sinfield, Quins have won just once in their last seven visits to Leicester - their 32-26 win in October 2020, in Chris Robshaw's final appearance.

But Leicester's 35-29 win when Quins visited most recently in May, when Genge bagged a brace of tries, ended a four-game winless run.

Aside from all the other internationals on show, including former England prop Dan Cole's 200th Premiership appearance at tighthead, the most intriguing match-up could be the clash of the two rival number 10s.

Leicester's Sale-bound George Ford will be pitched against the man who has taken his England shirt, Marcus Smith.

Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick told BBC Radio Leicester:

"Harlequins are last season's champions. Their team is packed full of incredible players, so we know we're going to have to be very good.

"I'm excited, the players are excited and I think our supporters are really excited by it. We've got a great following here and I'm looking forward to them being there again for Sunday's sell-out fixture.

"We never take them for granted given that we weren't able to have the stadium for so long. It should be a great atmosphere and a great game."

Harlequins attack and backs coach Nick Evans:

"Their power game and set-piece is very good. You expect someone like Steve Borthwick to make sure their set-piece is right and he has brought that mentality of Leicester of old back.

"They are a quality outfit. They are top of the league for a reason and we have talked about getting our mentality right, but we see this as an opportunity to bounce back from last week's loss.

"We are going to test ourselves against the best team in the competition but we always back ourselves and we have to create scenarios with the ball where we put them under stress and put our game on the park."

Leicester: Steward; Potter, Moroni, Kelly, Nadolo; Ford, B Youngs; Genge (capt), Montoya, Cole, Wells, Snyman, Liebenberg, van Staden, Wiese.

Replacements: Dolly, Leatigaga, Heyes, Chessum, Reffell, Wigglesworth, Hegarty, Porter.

Harlequins: Green; Lynagh, Jones, Esterhuizen, Murley; Smith, Care; Marler, Walker, Collier, Lamb, Lewies (capt), Chisholm, Kenningham, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Musk, Botta, Kerrod, Tizard, Taulani, Lawday, Gjaltema, Beard.

Referee: Ian Tempest.