Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 4 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Worcester's British & Irish Lions duo Duhan van der Merwe and Rory Sutherland have reported fit for Saturday's Midlands derby with Wasps.

Melani Nanai, Christian Judge, Niall Annett and Graham Kitchener also come in following the weather-delayed 24-24 draw at Newcastle, while England centre Ollie Lawrence makes the bench.

Injury-ravaged Wasps make four changes from their 35-33 defeat by Gloucester.

Dan Frost, Jimmy Gopperth, Alex McHenry and Marcus Watson all return.

Gopperth and McHenry are paired together at centre for the first time, while Josh Bassett is shoved back out onto the wing, while Watson, a late withdrawal against Gloucester, returns at full-back.

Worcester, who have not beaten Wasps in the Premiership since they moved to Coventry in 2014, may never have a better chance than against a visiting side missing 18 injured players - Charlie Atkinson, Ali Crossdale, Tom Cruse, Kieran Curran, Malakai Fekitoa, James Gaskell, Ben Harris, Francois Hougaard, Joe Launchbury, Rob Miller, Ryan Mills, Ben Morris, Paolo Odogwu, Dan Robson, Will Simonds, Sam Spink, Theo Vukasinovic and Jack Willis.

Sutherland has recovered from the side muscle injury that ruled him out of Scotland's Autumn Nations Series, while Van der Merwe, a late withdrawal at Kingston Park with a sore neck sustained on international duty, is again scheduled to return.

With former England winger Chris Ashton still "not available for selection", Van der Merwe takes the place of Alex Hearle (dead leg), while Gareth Simpson is fit following "a bang on the ribs" at Newcastle and full-back Jamie Shillcock has recovered from a tight groin.

But Warriors remain without prop Marc Thomas, who is out for a few weeks with a foot injury, and international half-backs Willi Heinz and Owen Williams.

The visit of ninth-placed Wasps will be the first game 12th-placed Worcester have played since the arrival of former Sale boss Steve Diamond as lead consultant, although he has taken a back-seat role in his first week at the club.

Worcester head coach Jonathan Thomas:

"Wasps have had their own injury problems to contend with this season. That hasn't been lost on us, and I feel for Lee Blackett. But, even with the players they have out they have still been able to put out a good team and they have some good athletes and are strong in the contact area.

"Winning at home is a non-negotiable for us. From my experience coaching at Bristol, Sixways was always a tough place to play at. We want to keep visiting teams honest and make Sixways an uncompromising place to come.

"Steve Diamond came in for a 7am meeting with the coaches on Monday to talk about what he thinks he can bring to the club. Part of that is just getting to know people initially and to observe for the next couple of weeks to see where he can add value. It has been quite a natural, easy process."

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett:

"Worcester had a rough period but they then had a really good comfortable home win against Sale. And in their last home game in the cup they put 60 points on Bristol.

"Then they went up to Newcastle and drew. They're a team slowly building a bit of confidence. They're dangerous.

"They've got some good individuals. They can hurt teams. They're scoring points. Defensively we will have to be on our guard, we just can't make as many errors."

Worcester Warriors: Shillcock; Nanai, Venter (co-capt), Beck, van der Merwe; Smith, Simpson; Sutherland, Annett, Judge, Garvey, G Kitchener, Hatherell, Hill (co-capt), Vailanu.

Replacements: Baldwin, Waller, Tyack, Batley, Lewis, Chudley, Searle, Lawrence.

Wasps: Watson; Kibirige, McHenry, Gopperth, Bassett; Umaga, Porter; Hislop, Frost, Toomaga-Allen, Fifita, Stooke, Shields (capt), Young, T Willis.

Replacements: Oghre, West, Millar-Mills, de Chaves, Carr, Barbeary, Wolstenholme, Minozzi.

Referee: Tom Foley.