Juan Martin Gonzalez scored a try on his Argentina debut against Romania

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Brentford Community Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Juan Martin Gonzalez could make his London Irish debut if he comes off the bench in their Premiership match against Newcastle Falcons.

The back rower joined the club in October and could link up with fellow Argentina international Agustin Creevy.

Newcastle make six changes for their trip to the capital, with Luther Burrell returning from a knee injury.

Callum Chick, Tom Penny, Max Wright, Will Haydon-Wood and Gary Graham come into the visitors' side.

Graham captains the side in place of Will Welch, who misses out through injury, while Wright comes in after George Wacokecoke suffered a damaged eye socket against Worcester.

Meanwhile, Paddy Jackson is in line to make his 50th appearance for London Irish as he joins Nick Phipps, who starts at scrum-half.

London Irish: Parton, Rowe, Rona, van Rensburg, Hassell-Collins, Jackson, Phipps, Goodrick-Clarke, Creevy, Hoskins, Mafi, Simmons, Rogerson (capt), Pearson, Cracknell.

Replacements: Willemse, Dell, Parker, Nott, Gonzalez, White, Jennings, Williams.

Newcastle: Brown, Penny, Wright, Burrell, Radwan, Haydon-Wood, Schreuder; Brocklebank, McGuigan, Davison, Peterson, Robinson, van der Walt, Graham (capt), Chick.

Replacements: Smith, Mulipola, Tampin, Farrar, Collett, Nordli-Kelemeti, Connon, Lucock.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.