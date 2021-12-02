Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bristol's Semi Radradra has not played since injuring his knee at the Tokyo Olympics in the summer

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Friday, 3 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Gloucester make five changes for the visit of West Country rivals Bristol.

British and Irish Lions backs Chris Harris and Louis Rees-Zammit return at centre and wing respectively, Lloyd Evans is at full-back and Ben Morgan and Ruan Ackermann return to the pack.

Bristol make six changes after last week's loss to Northampton Saints.

Steven Luatua returns from injury to captain the side while Harry Randall plays for the first time at scrum-half since the Autumn internationals.

Henry Purdy comes into midfield with Piers O'Conor switching to inside centre as Jake Woolmore and Harry Thacker return to the front row. Dave Attwood gets a start at lock with Chris Vui switching to flanker.

Bristol are also set to have Fiji star Semi Radradra make his first appearance of the season after being named among the replacements.

The 29-year-old has not played since injuring his knee as he helped Fiji win rugby sevens gold at the Olympics and was expected to be out until January.

Gloucester: Evans; Rees-Zammit, Harris, Atkinson, Thorley; Hastings, Meehan; Rapava-Ruskin, Singleton, Gotovtsev, Clarke, Alemanno, Ackermann, Ludlow (capt), Morgan.

Replacements: Socino, Elrington, Ford-Robinson, Davidson, Reid, Chapman, Twelvetrees, Moyle

Bristol: Piutau; Fricker, Purdy, O'Conor, Leiua; Sheedy, Randall; Woolmore, Thacker, Afoa, Attwood, Joyce, Vui, D Thomas, Luatua (capt).

Replacements: Kerr, Y Thomas, Challenger, Heenan, Harding, Whiteley, Radradra, Morahan

Referee: Christophe Ridley