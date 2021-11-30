Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Lyn Jones played for Neath, Llanelli and Treorchy

Lyn Jones has stepped down as Russia coach after three years in charge.

Welshman Jones, 57, unexpectedly took Russia to the 2019 World Cup when European rivals were disqualified.

The qualifying tournament for the 2023 tournament has been disrupted by Covid-19 postponements.

Former flanker Jones, who won five caps for Wales, has also coached Neath, Ospreys, London Welsh, Dragons and Namibia.

"I have great respect for the work done by Lyn Jones, though there were serious problems with Covid and it was difficult for the head coach to travel to Russia," said Igor Artemyev, chairman of the Russian rugby federation.

"Lyn began to rejuvenate the national team and in the future that can bring good results."

Jones took over from compatriot and former Dragons colleague Kingsley Jones, with Shaun Connor joining him as backs coach.

Russia lost 30-10 to hosts Japan in the opening match of the 2019 World Cup and also went down to Ireland, Scotland and Samoa.

Russia, who are ranked 25th in the world, have beaten Romania and Netherlands this year and lost to Georgia, Portugal, Spain and Chile.