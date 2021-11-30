Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Matches can be capped by player size, like this fixture in New Zealand with an 85kg player limit

World Rugby will allow community teams to use 10 players, play shorter matches and change the size of the ball as part of flexible new rules described as a "landmark" move for the sport.

From January 2022, unions will decide on tweaks to their rules in a bid to improve "accessibility" and "welfare".

Up to 10 rules can be changed, including tackle height and pitch size.

World Rugby said unions will be able to "pick and choose" to use as many of the 10 rule variations as they wish.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: "The community game is the heart and soul of our sport, it is the foundation upon which our house is built and today represents a landmark for rugby around the globe with the introduction of optional community law variations for our national member unions."

The Game on Global initiative builds on models already in place in England, New Zealand and Wales and aims to ensure grassroots rugby rules facilitate participation.

What rules can be changed?

From 1 January 2022, national unions will be able to adopt flexible rules on: