Cardiff at their training base in South Africa before the United Rugby Championship matches were postponed

Cardiff chairman Alun Jones says the bulk of the squad can leave South Africa if the region can secure a flight and quarantine hotel.

Two players tested positive for Covid-19 which ended Cardiff's hopes of flying out of Cape Town on Sunday.

The club confirmed one of the cases is suspected to be the Omicron variant which sparked travel restrictions on flights from South Africa to the UK.

Jones says the best-case scenario would be flying back in the next few days.

On Monday, Cardiff said PCR tests conducted on the rest of the travelling party on Sunday had come back negative.

The two players who initially tested positive are isolating away from the team in a South African government Covid hotel.

Jones says the other 46 players can leave South Africa to start their 10-day quarantine closer to home if certain criteria like flights and quarantine hotels are met.

"The two players who have tested positive will have to do 14 days (quarantine) in South Africa," said Jones.

"My understanding is if we can get the others into suitable self-isolation in conformity with the rules and guidelines as UK nationals, they can fly back.

"It is then a question of when can we get a flight back and can we secure the correct facilities. I don't think there is a requirement to do 10 days of quarantine in South Africa.

"The sooner we can get them back the sooner the quarantine in the UK can start.

"With the best will in the world if it can be done tomorrow then brilliant. There are lots of arrangements to get in place, not just hotels but flights to enable that to happen.

"Best case scenario is in the next few days the boys are able to travel back and there is an arrangement in place for them. Everybody needs clarity on what happens next."

When asked whether the Cardiff party should stay in South Africa and complete quarantine collectively because they are close contacts, Jones replied: "I understand that (argument) but the rules are pretty clear. We're following Government rules which allow UK nationals to travel back.

"The rules say that when you come back you enter into quarantine. We're not looking to be treated differently either way."

What Cardiff have to do secure is a charter flight and suitable quarantine hotel for a party of 48. It is unclear where they will quarantine on their arrival from South Africa.

Scarlets travelled back and arrived in Dublin on Monday morning and caught a bus to Belfast to start their 10-day quarantine.

Welsh health minister Eluned Morgan said there are no hotels in Wales which could accommodate a travelling party as large as a rugby squad and says new legislation would need to be passed to allow that to happen.

"It's a case of a finding a flight to enable that to happen and the right facilities for that self isolation," added Jones.

"There is a lot of pressure on quarantine hotels so the focus at the moment is trying to find suitable arrangements."

Cardiff chairman Alun Jones took over from Peter Thomas in January 2019

Jones has highlighted the efforts the Cardiff squad in South Africa have made to enable them to return home.

"What the boys have done is to voluntarily place themselves into self isolation conditions and that demonstrates how seriously they are taking the situation and how desperately they want to come home," he added.

"We think it's an important part of the argument that says we need to bring them home as quickly as we can.

"There are many people in the same situation all trying to get home. We are can't ask for special treatment, I am at pains to make that point.

"It is important we follow government and public health guidelines. Rugby players are used to working in a Covid bubble over the last 18 months.

"That's a highly controlled environment with regular PCR testing and limited contact outside of that bubble. That was happening anyway and hasn't changed.

"The squad are in good spirits. They were disappointed they were unable to leave and it's a frustrating situation but they will look after each other.

"They are a tight-knit group and they will make sure they are okay. It doesn't stop us worrying about their well-being and the mental health aspect.

"Quarantine is difficult. They are resilient and they will look after themselves as best they can but it's a difficult situation."

Jones says Cardiff have been in discussions with the Welsh Government to help them get home.

"They have been part of the discussion and collaboration from the off," he added.

"They are working hard to find a suitable arrangement. We have had good dialogue and everyone if focussed on finding a solution.

"It's not an easy thing to do. It just needs a push to get it over the line."

Cardiff are hoping to charter a flight which will prove expensive, along with 10 days of quarantine for almost 50 people which will cost £100,000 in itself. The region will be hoping for assistance.

"The focus so far has been on well-being, health and safety but of course there will be a financial impact," added Jones.

"The WRU and URC have been incredibly supportive and we're grateful to them. Everyone's attitude is on making sure everyone is safe but there will have to be some accounting at some point.

"We would hope to get some support and there's an insurance aspect as well.

"Cardiff Rugby have to find a solution but we're lucky everybody is supportive and recognises this was unexpected.

"We know there is a cost element but the focus first is on people involved."

Cardiff are due to host Toulouse in the Heineken Champions Cup opening game on 11 December which is unlikely to happen because the squad have to complete 10 days isolation. Forfeiting the match would likely result in a 28-0 defeat.

"A lot of it depends on what happens in the next few days," added Jones.

"The concern we have is this team hasn't played in six weeks now. It comes down to conditioning and health and safety. We're going to have to address our minds to that in the next few days but it depends on what happens next.

"It would be difficult to field a team against any professional rugby team that wasn't prepared and conditioned properly.

"That would raise other health and safety questions. It's hard to contemplate to play that game with loaned or less experienced players, but it's a bridge we will have to cross in the next few days."

These two weeks of games involving the Welsh sides and Munster and Zebre in South Africa were initially meant to be held in Italy before United Rugby Championship organisers decided to switch the games from Europe.

"We all have a degree in hindsight but whichever way you look at it nobody predicted this from happening," said Jones.

"The travel advice was it was safe and it's just one of those things. What it does underline is the ongoing challenges of travel posed by Covid-19. These situations can happen very easily as we have seen."