Liam Williams has won 74 Wales caps at wing or full-back

Scarlets' Wales and British and Irish Lions full-back Liam Williams is in talks that could lead to a move to Cardiff.

The 30-year-old's second stint in Llanelli has been bedevilled by injuries, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and a sending off.

He is currently in South Africa with Scarlets, who are attempting to fly-home amid a new Covid-19 variant there,

Scarlets and Cardiff are hoping to leave South Africa on the same flight.

Williams' top-flight career began at Scarlets, who he left for Saracens in 2017, returning ahead of schedule in February, 2020.

If he leaves for the Arms Park next summer, Williams will have spent a season-and-a-half back at Parc y Scarlets.