Munster are third in the United Rugby Championship table after winning four of their opening five games

Munster's URC match against the Bulls on Saturday is set to be called off following the detection of a new Covid-19 variant in southern Africa.

Welsh clubs Cardiff and Scarlets are also supposed to be playing in South Africa this weekend but are attempting to make arrangements to fly home.

Travel restrictions from six southern African countries will take effect in the UK from 12:00 GMT on Friday.

A Munster statement said they would "provide an update once we know more".

"We are working with URC on the ongoing situation relating to Covid-19," added Munster.

The Irish province are scheduled to play the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday , the same day as the Sharks are down to face Scarlets in Durban, with Cardiff supposed to be playing the Lions in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The announcement of the new Covid-19 variant also led 15 British and Irish golfers to pull out of the Joburg Open golf event on Friday, which is the first tournament of the DP World Tour, which is the new name for the European Tour.

Those who withdrew from the golf event included Northern Ireland duo Jonathan Caldwell and Cormac Sharvin plus Irish pair Niall Kearney and Paul Dunne, with all four making arrangements to fly home.

Further DP World Tour Championship events also scheduled to take place in South Africa over the next two weeks with the South African Open starting on Thursday and the Alfred Dunhill Championship from 9-12 December.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said from 12:00 GMT on Friday, six countries in southern Africa would be added to the country's red travel list following the detection of the new Covid-19 variant.

Any British resident arriving from the countries after 04:00 GMT on Sunday must quarantine in a hotel.

Those returning before that would be asked to isolate at home for 10 days.

Munster are also scheduled to face the Lions next weekend with Cardiff and Scarlets also supposed to be involved in a further URC fixture in South Africa next weekend.