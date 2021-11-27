Ulster are level on points with league leaders Leinster on 24 after six games

United Rugby Championship: Leinster v Ulster Leinster (0) 10 Try: Henshaw Con: R Byrne Pen: R Byrne Ulster (7) 20 Try: Jones, Hume Cons: Cooney, Doak Pens: Cooney, Doak

Ulster claimed a first away win over Leinster since 2013 to end their rivals' unbeaten start in the URC.

James Hume's late intercept try secured a deserved victory as they secured a memorable win.

Earlier Greg Jones put Ulster ahead before Robbie Henshaw inspired Leinster's fightback.

The result sees Ulster move level on points with Leinster, who still top the table due to their superior points difference.

It is just the second time since the turn of the century that Ulster have defeated Leinster at the RDS, and ends a run of six straight defeats against the eastern province.

Questions over Ulster's physicality were asked after their own undefeated start to the season was emphatically ended by Connacht, but they responded well against a subdued Leinster with their forwards, in particular back rows Nick Timoney, Marcus Rea and David McCann, more than holding their own.

Having surrendered a 10-point lead it looked as though Dan McFarland's side were in danger of again coming up just short against the league's dominant forced, who were on the front foot with the scores level on 65 minutes.

However on this occasion they were not to be denied with replacement scrum-half Nathan Doak kicking them back in front before Hume's 78th minute intercept sealed a memorable win.

Dominant Ulster half yields only one try

Controlling possession and ensuring quick ball were identified as two necessities for Ulster if they were going to get a result on Saturday - they did both particularly well in a dominant first half in which they enjoyed 69% territory.

If anything the visitors would have been frustrated that they were only 7-0 up at the break as their dominance might well have yielded more points were it not for a stoic defensive effort from Leinster.

Ross Molony and Robbie Henshaw both exacted big turnovers on their own line to hold out their opponents after long spells of possession, but Jones eventually found a way through as Hume slipped through gap before being brought down just short, with the ball recycled quickly for back-row Jones.

It was to be his last act as an injury saw Marcus Rea introduced in his place. Rea enjoyed an excellent game at flanker alongside Timoney, who returned following his second Ireland appearance last week with another stand-out performance that included a turnover late in the first half to thwart a rare Leinster foray in Ulster territory after an Adam Byrne break.

John Cooney pushed two long-range penalties wide as the visitors went in with a seven-point lead that should in truth have been more.

Robbie Henshaw sparked Leinster's fightback in his first club appearance of the season

With Henshaw and Tadhg Furlong among their starters it was always likely that Leinster would deliver a reaction at some point after a largely lacklustre opening 50 minutes.

Their try came from Henshaw on his first club appearance of the season, brilliantly picking up a loose Luke McGrath pass and squirm over.

The score saw the momentum shift and as the blue wave drove forward Ulster were forced to defend their line with more good work at the ruck, as Rea created another turnover.

Eventually Ross Byrne was presented with an easy penalty to draw the scores level and Leinster were firmly on the front foot, only for Max Deegan to be penalised at a maul allowing Doak to slot over a penalty having just bene introduced.

Needing a later score Leinster found themselves penned into their own half and with time running down, sought to throw the ball out to the edge in search of space only for Hume to pick off a pass and race in to spark jubilant Ulster scenes.

Leinster: J O'Brien; A Byrne, Henshaw, Frawley, Larmour; R Byrne, McGrath (capt); E Byrne, Tracy, Furlong, Molony, Toner; Leavy, Penny, Ruddock.

Replacements: Cronin, Dooley, Abdaladze, Deegan, Connors, N McCarthy, H Byrne, T O'Brien.

Ulster: Lowry; Gilroy, Hume, McCloskey, McIlroy; Burns, Cooney; Warwick, Herring, Moore, O'Connor (capt), Carter; Jones, Timoney, McCann.

Replacements: Stewart, O'Sullivan, Kane, Kearney, Marcus Rea, Doak, Curtis, Lyttle.