Only Worcester - who have played a game more - have conceded more Premiership points that Bath this season

Bath are to hire a dedicated defence coach as one of a number of changes recommended following a consultation into the team's poor Premiership form.

Former Saracens CEO Ed Griffiths was brought into the club in a short-term role to conduct the review.

Bath sit bottom of the Premiership, having lost all seven of their league fixtures this season.

Other changes to be made include improving physiotherapy and psychological support for players.

"Nobody wants to be in the position we're in, with the results the way they are. We know that we can't just choose to win, we've got to do things every day that allow us to win and perform," Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper told BBC Radio Bristol.

"That's what we're working on as a group, we want to make sure that we're taking action and changing quickly."

Bath have won just one of their past 15 matches in the Premiership, a run stretching back into last season, suffering their heaviest ever Premiership defeat at home to Saracens in October.

Currently, head coach Neal Hatley combines his role at The Rec with being defence coach.

"One [change] is around a defence coach, we're going to look to bring someone in as soon as we can. That's a pretty self-explanatory move and understood by lots of people internally to make that happen" Hooper said.

"The next part is around our provisions for the squad, from a physiotherapy and a psychological support point of view.

"We're in a time here where we've got an unprecedented amount of injuries. We've brought somebody in already to help us deal with that load and somebody who can make sure we've got a physio team who can not only treat injuries but keep our squad healthy as well."

Anthony Watson, Cameron Redpath, Joe Cokanasiga, Tian Schoeman and Beno Obano are among the key players at Bath sidelined with long-term injuries.

Meanwhile, Taulupe Faletau has yet to play a minute for the team this season after injuring his ankle training in September, half-back Ben Spencer is only just returning after suffering a hamstring injury on the first day of the season, while fly-half Danny Cipriani - the team's biggest signing this summer - missed a number of matches after suffering a concussion on the opening day.

"The last part of it [the review] was around our environment, and making sure we keep evolving what we do and how we do it. To almost maximise the days to make it as efficient as possible," Hooper said.

"I think that it was evident from the work that he [Griffiths] did that we were exceptional in lots of things that we did. Like the investment that we make into the pathway, the work that we do with our analysis, our medical, strength and conditioning.

"These things were very, very positive. It's not about ripping everything up and starting again," Hooper said.

"Evidently there are a few things and a few focus areas, things that we are going to do and are going to action. And we'll be going about that imminently."