Rhys Davies has been part of two Wales squads but has yet to be awarded his first cap

United Rugby Championship: Connacht v Ospreys Venue: Sportsground, Galway Date: Friday 26 November Time: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Report and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Live on S4C, highlights on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales and online, Sunday 28 November from 18:15 and later on demand

Ospreys will not field most of their returning Wales internationals in Friday's URC trip to Connacht.

Uncapped lock Rhys Davies lines up in the forwards, while prop Gareth Thomas is among the replacements.

Gareth Anscombe, Alex Cuthbert and Tomas Francis are missing, while Adam Beard is injured with a facial injury suffered against Australia.

Outside centre Shayne Bolton will make his Connacht debut in a home side showing four changes.

Alex Wootton makeshis first appearance of the season on the wing, while Oran McNulty is given his first Connacht start at full-back.

The Irish side's other change is in the back row where Jarrad Butler starts at blindside flanker.

The visitors will be captained in Galway by Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb who will partner fly-half Stephen Myler.

Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric, George North, Dan Lydiate and Dewi Lake remain on the Ospreys' long-term injury list.

The URC returns following a five-week break and Ospreys will be aiming to build on four wins out of five in the first block of fixtures.

"We know it's all about benchmarking ourselves against the Irish provinces and this is an opportunity to do that," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

"We went there and won in the sunshine and went there in the Rainbow Cup and lost. From that point of view, we know how competitive Connacht are, they are a very good team and well coached. Andy Friend, the Connacht coach, is someone I know well.

"They are especially tough at home, play with a really passionate crowd behind them and it can be quite an intimidating place to go due to the ground's location.

"We know we need to be very good at the basics, above anything else, and that gets you into the game. When you are away from home that's the entry point to trying to apply some pressure."

Connacht have won three of their last four home games but were beaten 26-20 at this venue by the Ospreys in January.

Connacht: Oran McNulty; Alex Wootton, Shayne Bolton, Sammy Arnold, Mack Hansen; Jack Carty (capt), Kieran Marmion; Matthew Burke, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Niall Murray, Ultan Dillane, Jarrad Butler, Conor Oliver, Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Jordan Duggan, Jack Aungier, Oisín Dowling, Eoghan Masterson, Caolin Blade, Conor Fitzgerald, Peter Robb.

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Max Nagy, Owen Watkin, Joe Hawkins, Luke Morgan; Stephen Myler, Rhys Webb (capt); Nicky Smith, Elvis Taione, Tom Botha, Bradley Davies, Rhys Davies, Sam Cross, Jac Morgan, Ethan Roots.

Replacements: Sam Parry, Gareth Thomas, Rhys Henry, Will Griffiths, Morgan Morris, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Josh Thomas, Cai Evans.

Referee: Ben Blain (SRU)

Assistant referees: Peter Martin & Dan Carson (IRFU)

TMO: Andrew McMenemy (IRFU).