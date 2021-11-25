Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Chris Vui returns to Bristol's second row to face Northampton

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Friday, 26 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bristol make three changes from their last Premiership outing as Northampton make the visit to Ashton Gate.

Chris Vui, Jake Kerr and Henry Purdy return for the Bears from the victory against Worcester.

Northampton welcome back eight internationals to their squad including England's Courtney Lawes in the back row and Wales' Dan Biggar at fly-half.

Lewis Ludlam also returns from the England camp to captain Saints and Alex Mitchell features at scrum-half.

Northampton will be looking for their first win at Ashton Gate since 2018 with five of the past six matches between the sides having been decided by a one-score margin or less.

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam told BBC Radio Bristol:

"We put a lot of work into our game during those two weeks of Premiership Rugby Cup and it's been up to the players to rise to the game.

"It's been good to see where some of the younger players are in their development and the scorelines probably reflected the execution rather than the effort.

"Going into this break I think we were starting to show the fruits of all the hard work we've been doing on the training park on our game, picking up 10 points in back-to-back matches.

"We're excited going into this next phase, we feel there's a lot of options for us. There's a lot of competition."

Northampton director of rugby Chris Boyd told BBC Radio Northampton:

"There's 10 internationals plus six or seven guys who are coming back from injuries who didn't feature in the Premiership Rugby Cup who've come back into contention for selection this week.

"It'll be a very, very different environment on the bus down there compared with last week. You notice a very different feel on the training field when these guys return.

"There's a level of control and organisation that brings a bit more maturity to the group alongside the enthusiasm you get from the younger guys.

"We've not enjoyed success against Bristol lately but in all the games in the past couple of years, we've had opportunities to beat them. We know it'll be a tough assignment, but it's one we're looking forward to."

Bristol: C Piutau; Fricker, O'Conor, Leiua, Purdy; Sheedy, Uren; Woolmore, Kerr, Lahiff, Joyce, Vui, Jeffries, Heenan (capt), Harding.

Replacements: Capon, Y Thomas, Kloska, Hawkins, D Thomas, Whiteley, Bedlow, Adeolokun.

Northampton: Furbank; Freeman, Proctor, Dingwall, Skosan; Biggar, Mitchell; Waller, Fish, Hill, Ribbans, Moon, Lawes, Ludlam (capt), Augustus.

Replacements: Matavesi, Iyogun, Carey, Ratuniyarawa, Wilkins, James, Hutchinson, Gillespie.

Referee: Karl Dickson (RFU).