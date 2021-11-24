World Rugby changes rules to allow players to switch national teams

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Charles Piutau
Charles Piutau has played for New Zealand but under the new rules will be able to play for Tonga in the future

A revolutionary change to rugby union's international eligibility rules has been approved by World Rugby.

It means from January 2022 a player will now be able to represent another country after a stand-down period of three years.

A player can move to a nation of their, their parents' or grandparents' birth, but can only switch allegiance once.

In a surprise move, the ruling was passed on Wednesday by more than 75% of the World Rugby council votes.

The governing body say the new process will "benefit players and the global competitiveness of rugby".

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont added: "We have listened to our membership and players and sought to update the regulation recognising the modern professional rugby environment without compromising the integrity of the international game."

The move has also been backed by the global players' union, who say the decision is the culmination of years of work with their members.

"Many players across the world will now benefit from the chance to represent the country of their or their ancestors' birth, serving as a real boost to the competitiveness of emerging nations, which in turn, will benefit the game as a whole," said International Players' Union chief executive Omar Hassanein.

However, while this will help the likes of Tonga and Samoa, with former All Black Charles Piutau among those who will switch nationality, there will be strong opposition from other emerging nations who prioritise the selection of home-grown players and will not benefit from the ruling.

From 1 January 2022, any player who meets the criteria can apply immediately for a transfer, meaning there is a possibility that in the 2022 Six Nations a player may represent the second Six Nations side of their career.

Comments

Join the conversation

32 comments

  • Comment posted by arian5, today at 16:10

    This may be positive.
    Top players who qualify for the tier 1 teams will probably still play for the tier 1 teams but perhaps the players just below this level will now go back to the tier 2 team they also qualify for. This will make tier 2 more competitive, in turn making world rugby better, and crucially making tier 2 more attractive to players who might otherwise choose to go to a tier 1 nation.

  • Comment posted by Merlot, today at 16:05

    Although I don't like the idea of switching allegiances, but if it improves the depth of squads for Tier 2/3 sides then that has to be a good thing. Personally I think the criteria should be five years, matching the (new) residency timeframes.

    • Reply posted by Gazoom, today at 16:09

      Gazoom replied:
      I agree. Seems mad that a player can appear in consecutive world cups for different countries

  • Comment posted by NearlyDunroving, today at 16:04

    About time. It will be especially helpful for the Pacific Islanders, who get poached and then discarded after a few caps.

  • Comment posted by Neil R, today at 16:02

    I'm confused. I thought players could already play for the country of their own, or their forebears' birth. Or is this about allowing players who have qualified under residency rules to switch back to their 'own' country? If so, what does that final sentence about the 6 Nations in 2022 mean? Can anyone explain? Sorry If I'm being dim.

    • Reply posted by The Beautiful Game, today at 16:06

      The Beautiful Game replied:
      I believe, someone who last played for say Wales 3 years ago could play for England if qualified..

  • Comment posted by Ross in Staffs, today at 16:02

    Doesn't match the 5 years for residency qualification. I understand the reasoning behind it, but seems odd that you can choose one country and if you don't secure a permanent spot you can change nationality.

    The law of unintended consequence could strike as these players will not be available for the clubs that pay their wages during international windows and hence affect their appeal.

  • Comment posted by Thescribe, today at 16:02

    Cheap Caps will follow. Its just a merry go-round. Was done by Frank Bunce 30 years ago. 1991 World Cup - Western Samoa. Summer 1992 - against Wallabies and Springboks - All Blacks. Hopefully, it will stop the Kiwis and the Aussies hoovering up all the best talent in the South Pacific. They've been taking the Michael for years.

  • Comment posted by Googly, today at 16:01

    Silly. The rules should be moving in the other direction.

    Currently, any young player can literally choose to represent any country in the world simply by moving there. That's on top of being automatically eligible for up to 7 countries at birth simply due to family.

    Makes the whole thing a bit meaningless.

  • Comment posted by beardy, today at 16:01

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by NearlyDunroving, today at 16:05

      NearlyDunroving replied:
      Focus. This article is about rugby.

  • Comment posted by beardy, today at 15:59

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by matt1815, today at 16:02

      matt1815 replied:
      Stop hijacking threads, this is about rugby

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 15:59

    Don't know how this will pan out but puts Zak Mercer back on Scotland's radar; sure there'll be others. May backfire if some younger players think may as well try for the better team with less risk.

  • Comment posted by twinprime, today at 15:59

    Here's a novel idea - where you are born or where at least one of your parents were born. No switches after the fact.

  • Comment posted by How it is, today at 15:59

    This will not end well

  • Comment posted by RichieMcCawWasNeverOffside, today at 15:58

    Wow New Zealand will be worried now.

  • Comment posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 15:58

    Wow. Should be once and done.

    Hammer to crack a walnut, would be much easier just to stop the ABs poaching from the pacific islands!

    • Reply posted by Heyesey, today at 16:01

      Heyesey replied:
      That's what they thought when they brought in the rule that whoever you played for first, was your permanent and only option. It backfired so horribly badly that the tier 2 teams that used to be a threat are now a laughing stock.

  • Comment posted by Massivelegend, today at 15:57

    I can understand the benefits to smaller south-sea Island teams, as many of their more successful players are often snatched up by wealthy European teams, and often are entangled in the more prestigeous Southern-Hemisphere teams such as New Zealand and Australia. Obviously, the issue this creates is a permanent bleeding of talent from teams such as Tonga, Fiji, and Samoa into tier 1 nations.

    • Reply posted by Heyesey, today at 16:00

      Heyesey replied:
      The issue this is designed to SOLVE is a permanent bleeding of talent from those teams. At least under these rules, the tier 1 nations don't need to lock down every 15 year old with promise - they can just wait to see who really is world class, and the tier 2 nations can still play the ones who are only just below that.

  • Comment posted by Lupa, today at 15:57

    To be fair, it seems a logical conclusion that nationality is equally as fluid as the rest of our previously fixed characteristics.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 15:59

      twinprime replied:
      Like LGBTQ+N with N for nationality?

  • Comment posted by wrong, today at 15:57

    Good for pacific islands, not great for the rest of the world

  • Comment posted by DolbyD, today at 15:56

    Garbage....Absolute garbage....

  • Comment posted by macdid, today at 15:51

    This just formalises what seems to be done by back door residency rules already.
    Surely making is simpler and cleaner is better.

    • Reply posted by AOK, today at 15:58

      AOK replied:
      I think it's actually the opposite of the residency rules, isn't it? A player who was a 'project player' and becomes an international due to residency rules, can (once the 36 month stand down period has elapsed) play for their country of birth/parents birth.

  • Comment posted by MikeP, today at 15:50

    Let the chaos begin

