World Rugby changes rules to allow players to switch national teams

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Charles Piutau
Charles Piutau has played for New Zealand but under the new rules will be able to play for Tonga in the future

A revolutionary change to rugby union's international eligibility rules has been approved by World Rugby.

It means from January 2022 a player will now be able to represent another country after a stand-down period of three years.

A player can move to a nation of their, their parents' or grandparents' birth, but can only switch allegiance once.

In a surprise move, the ruling was passed on Wednesday by more than 75% of the World Rugby council votes.

The governing body say the new process will "benefit players and the global competitiveness of rugby".

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont added: "We have listened to our membership and players and sought to update the regulation recognising the modern professional rugby environment without compromising the integrity of the international game."

The move has also been backed by the global players' union, who say the decision is the culmination of years of work with their members.

"Many players across the world will now benefit from the chance to represent the country of their or their ancestors' birth, serving as a real boost to the competitiveness of emerging nations, which in turn, will benefit the game as a whole," said International Players' Union chief executive Omar Hassanein.

However, while this will help the likes of Tonga and Samoa, with former All Black Charles Piutau among those who will switch nationality, there will be strong opposition from other emerging nations who prioritise the selection of home-grown players and will not benefit from the ruling.

From 1 January 2022, any player who meets the criteria can apply immediately for a transfer, meaning there is a possibility that in the 2022 Six Nations a player may represent the second Six Nations side of their career.

Comments

Join the conversation

69 comments

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 16:20

    Why do World Rugby ask the Rugby community their thoughts, and constantly do the opposite?

  • Comment posted by mcarta, today at 16:20

    Very interesting but why not a HYS about the IRB posted video re. brain health. Have a look at the article about Adam Hughes' comments and watch the video. It feels like rugby's version of climate denial unfortunately. diluting concussion in amongst 11 other factors. Why can't there just be a discussion about concussion? That's what rugby needs to address. It's not a helpful video at all.

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 16:19

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by frenzy61, today at 16:19

    Yet another watering down of earning a cap, many other things could have done to promote/protect the game for players from tier 2/3 countries. Lets be honest the IRB as never given two hoots about them. Simply giving these teams 10/15% of the gate receipts when they toured would have been far more effective in keeping players instead of them being poached by Au/Nz and later by 6N teams.

  • Comment posted by famousnumbernine, today at 16:18

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by BSA, today at 16:17

    Renta Prop.

  • Comment posted by Lupa, today at 16:17

    Seems this basically an attempt the international rugby equivalent of Chelsea's multiple thousands of youth players that they snap up at the slightest sign of potential only to farm out to avoid other clubs from getting them.

    The bigger National teams have been snapping up developing young talent for years and leaving them out in the cold. This can only be a good thing.

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 16:15

    Almost world club rugby.

  • Comment posted by Davew, today at 16:14

    The only people who disagree with this are probably the snobs in the Scots and Welsh camps - as their teams are about to be regularly beaten by Pacific Islanders

    • Reply posted by AndrewG, today at 16:16

      AndrewG replied:
      Now there’s the gauntlet thrown down!

  • Comment posted by Davew, today at 16:13

    Hugely positive news. The only people who disagree are the fuddy duddies who are already dragging rugby's reputation through the mud and refuse to modernize with the rest of the world. The same people who think that the antics in Welsh games recently is "just a bit of fun".

    • Reply posted by The Nadger, today at 16:20

      The Nadger replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 16:13

    Utter madness!
    The whole of the Scottish team will be South African in 3 years!

  • Comment posted by peteh64, today at 16:11

    its just a joke , why bother with international rugby?

    • Reply posted by Gazoom, today at 16:14

      Gazoom replied:
      Care to expand on that comment? It had little substance

  • Comment posted by Ruckedout, today at 16:11

    Think once you play for a country that should be it.

    • Reply posted by AndrewG, today at 16:14

      AndrewG replied:
      On that basis MJ should never have played for England.

  • Comment posted by Cornish Granite, today at 16:10

    Bring it on!
    Great news for Cornwall.
    Think of the international team we can have........

    • Reply posted by Lupa, today at 16:13

      Lupa replied:
      Haha brilliant, expect the Yorkshire brigade to jump right on this comment for a slice... 🤣😂

  • Comment posted by silkman59, today at 16:10

    All internationals will soon become the Barbarians v the Barbarians. Will just depend what colour bib you were given before kick off.

  • Comment posted by arian5, today at 16:10

    This may be positive.
    Top players who qualify for the tier 1 teams will probably still play for the tier 1 teams but perhaps the players just below this level will now go back to the tier 2 team they also qualify for. This will make tier 2 more competitive, in turn making world rugby better, and crucially making tier 2 more attractive to players who might otherwise choose to go to a tier 1 nation.

  • Comment posted by Merlot, today at 16:05

    Although I don't like the idea of switching allegiances, but if it improves the depth of squads for Tier 2/3 sides then that has to be a good thing. Personally I think the criteria should be five years, matching the (new) residency timeframes.

    • Reply posted by Gazoom, today at 16:09

      Gazoom replied:
      I agree. Seems mad that a player can appear in consecutive world cups for different countries

  • Comment posted by NearlyDunroving, today at 16:04

    About time. It will be especially helpful for the Pacific Islanders, who get poached and then discarded after a few caps.

  • Comment posted by Neil R, today at 16:02

    I'm confused. I thought players could already play for the country of their own, or their forebears' birth. Or is this about allowing players who have qualified under residency rules to switch back to their 'own' country? If so, what does that final sentence about the 6 Nations in 2022 mean? Can anyone explain? Sorry If I'm being dim.

    • Reply posted by The Beautiful Game, today at 16:06

      The Beautiful Game replied:
      I believe, someone who last played for say Wales 3 years ago could play for England if qualified..

  • Comment posted by Ross in Staffs, today at 16:02

    Doesn't match the 5 years for residency qualification. I understand the reasoning behind it, but seems odd that you can choose one country and if you don't secure a permanent spot you can change nationality.

    The law of unintended consequence could strike as these players will not be available for the clubs that pay their wages during international windows and hence affect their appeal.

