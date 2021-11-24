Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England lost the 2017 World Cup final to New Zealand

England is set to host the women's World Cup in 2025.

England, which staged the tournament for the first time in 2010, has been named as a "preferred candidate" by World Rugby.

Australia looks likely to host the men's World Cup in 2027, with final decisions on both to be made in May.

"Hosting it will be incredible. Our ambition is to stage the best attended women's RWC ever," said Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney.

The most recent World Cup hosted in England was the 2015 men's competition.

England have won the women's World Cup twice and lost in the final five times.

The 2021 women's World Cup in New Zealand was postponed until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament is set to increase from 12 to 16 teams from 2025.