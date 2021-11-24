Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dragons prop Leon Brown has played 20 international for Wales

United Rugby Championship: Dragons v Edinburgh Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Saturday, 27 November Time: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary, report and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales and online, Sunday 28 November from 18:15 and later on demand

Dragons and Wales prop Leon Brown is in line to make his first appearance of the season this weekend.

Brown, 25, has been absent since July following nerve issues suffered in a shoulder injury while on international duty against Argentina in the summer.

Dragons face Edinburgh on Saturday when the United Rugby Championship resumes following the autumn internationals.

Wales centre Jamie Roberts is also in contention for a return after recovering from minor knee surgery.