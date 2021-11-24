Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Irish fly-half Jack Carty has committed his long-term future to Connacht by signing a three-year extension.

The 29-year-old has won 10 caps for his country, and was part of Ireland's 2019 World Cup squad.

He has appeared 164 times for his home province since making his debut nine years ago and will now remain with Connacht until 2025.

"I'm so thankful and grateful to be able to represent my home province for another three years", he said.

"The last six months have easily been the most enjoyable part of my career, and in that time I feel I've matured as a player, leader and person."

Carty was part of a Connacht side that won the PRO12 in the 2015-16 season and stated his ambition to win further trophies over the course of the next three years.

"There is no doubt that this club and squad are in a position to challenge for silverware and I can't wait to see where the journey takes us over the coming years."

Having initially missed out on Andy Farrell's Ireland squad for the recent autumn Tests despite strong club form, Carty was called into the panel after Johnny Sexton suffered an injury.