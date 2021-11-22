Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scarlets hooker Ryan Elias played in all four of Wales' autumn Tests, scoring three tries

United Rugby Championship: Sharks v Scarlets Venue: Jonsson Kings Park, Durban Date: Saturday, 27 November Time: 15:30 GMT Coverage: Report and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Live on S4C, highlights on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales and online, Sunday 29, November from 18:15 and later on demand

Scarlets' Wales internationals will travel to South Africa with the rest of the squad for their United Rugby Championship double-header.

The region take on Sharks in Durban on Saturday and face Bulls six days later.

Head coach Dwayne Peel says all the players who were part of Wales' autumn squad - other than the injured Ken Owens - will be on Tuesday's flight.

"Then we'll take a view on this week's game - if they will play, if they won't play," Peel said.

It could be a short turnaround for Liam Williams, Wyn Jones, Ryan Elias, Gareth Davies and Johnny McNicholl, who all featured in Wales' victory over Australia on Saturday.

Cardiff Rugby have decided to leave some of their key Wales players behind as they too travel to South Africa.

Peel said it had been "a bit of a mad dash to get everything organised from a logistics point of view" after Scarlets were previously told they would not be travelling amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

But it was confirmed last month they would go for rounds six and seven of the new league.

"I'm looking forward to it, it's great for the competition that we're able to go to South Africa," Peel said.

"Sharks first up in Kings Park, it's a great rugby stadium, it'll be a great experience for everyone."

Rhys Patchell will also travel having played for Scarlets' development side earlier this month after more than a year out. The Wales fly-half missed most of last season with a head injury while his comeback was further delayed by hamstring and calf problems.

"He's had a torrid 18 months in terms of injuries," said Peel.

"There's areas of the game he'll want to get more fluid at definitely, but it's just nice to see him out there.

"We know he's a good operator, it's just giving him time in the saddle and training."

Peel said Owens faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a back injury, with the hooker not expected back before Christmas.

But Peel added there has been a "big step forward" with Wales flanker James Davies, who has returned to training in the past two weeks after being out of action for a year.

Davies has had ongoing concussion problems and Peel warns it will continue to be a "slow process".

Flanker Josh Macleod is in Scarlets' squad after recovering from an Achilles injury suffered in February, while Argentina flanker Tomas Lezana is also fit.