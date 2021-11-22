Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ray McLoughlin played 40 times for Ireland

Former Ireland rugby captain and two-time British and Irish Lion Ray McLoughlin has died at the age of 82.

The Ballinasloe native passed away on Saturday following a long illness.

He won a then-record 40 caps for Ireland between 1962 and 1975, captaining the side eight times, and played for Connacht on 34 occasions.

McLoughlin was the first Connacht player to be selected by the Lions, in 1966, and he was also part of the victorious tour of New Zealand in 1971.

His 34 appearances for Connacht made him one of the province's most-capped players of the amateur era.

"McLoughlin is regularly mentioned as one of Ireland's greatest ever props and he leaves an immeasurable impact on rugby in the west of Ireland," Connacht Rugby said.

"Everyone at Connacht Rugby sends on our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and everyone in the wider rugby community who had the pleasure of working with him."