Ewan Ashman scored a try on his debut as Scotland beat Australia 15-13 at Murrayfield

New Scotland cap Ewan Ashman has joined Glasgow Warriors on loan from Sale Sharks until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old hooker scored a try on his international debut in the win against Australia earlier this month.

He came off the bench again in the following loss to South Africa.

"The way the club play - the intent they have to move the ball and run with the ball - suits me down to a tee and is exactly the way I like to play," Ashman told Glasgow's website. external-link

"The young group of players coming through right now is really exciting, with the likes of Ross Thompson, Rory Darge and Rufus McLean all having made an impact in the last year. You can see they're building something at Glasgow and it's something I want to be involved in."

Born in Toronto, Ashman qualifies for Scotland through his Edinburgh-born father. He has made 12 appearances for Sale since his debut last year.