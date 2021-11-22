Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Double try-scorer Tom Channon returned to the Pirates on a short-term deal at the start of the season

Cornish Pirates joint-head coach Gavin Cattle says his side are entering a definitive period in their season.

His side returned to action after a week off with a 39-24 win over Bedford to move second in the Championship, three points off leaders Ealing.

Tom Channon got two tries while Joe Elderkin, Rory Parata and Syd Blackmore also scored to secure a bonus point.

"This block is brutal, not just for us, for all teams," Cattle told BBC Radio Cornwall of his side's upcoming games.

"Come the new year we'll know truly where we are in the league.

"We're building well, we're having different performances, drawing on different strengths, we've just got to keep building and working."

The Pirates, who are the only side to defeat leaders Ealing this season, travel to third-placed Jersey in their next fixture having won their last five games.

Cattle was particularly pleased with his side's second-half response to 14-man Bedford after they trailed 24-18 at the break.

"What was pleasing was that the core elements of our game functioned - our maul was good and sometimes it doesn't go your way," he added of his side's performance.

"It's having that all-court game which we're striving to improve all the time and the maul was the difference."