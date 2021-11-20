Wales 29-28 Australia: Rhys Priestland's last-gasp penalty seals dramatic win

By Dafydd PritchardBBC Sport Wales at Principality Stadium

Rob Valetini is sent off
Scottish referee Mike Adamson shows Australia's Rob Valetini a red card in the 15th minute
Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Australia
Wales (16) 29
Tries: Elias, Tompkins Cons: Biggar 2 Pens: Biggar 4, Priestland
Australia (13) 28
Tries: Kellaway, White, Daugunu Cons: O'Connor 2 Pens: O'Connor 2, Beale

Rhys Priestland's last-gasp penalty gave Wales a dramatic win over Australia's 14 men after a staggering end to an incident-packed encounter in Cardiff.

Andrew Kellaway gave the Wallabies an early lead but Rob Valetini's red card for a head-on-head tackle on Adam Beard turned the game for Wales, who forged ahead with a try from Ryan Elias while Kurtley Beale's sin-binning had temporarily reduced the visitors to 13.

Nick Tompkins' opportunistic score early in the second half gave Wales a little breathing space and a 23-13 lead, only for replacement Gareth Thomas' needless yellow card to wipe out the hosts' man advantage for a tense 10-minute spell.

During that period, Nic White finished a dazzling team move to bring Australia within three points of their anxious opponents and, after Dan Biggar's penalty nudged Wales further in front, Filipo Daugunu acrobatically touched down in the corner to cut the lead to just one point.

James O'Connor's touchline conversion hit the post but with a little over two minutes left, Beale - whose last-ditch try had snatched a dramatic win at the same venue in 2012 - looked to have hit the match-winning penalty.

Then to add to the remarkable late scenes, Wales forced their way back upfield and although their assault on the Australian tryline was repelled, replacement Priestland struck the winning points with the final kick of the game.

It was an utterly captivating conclusion to another gripping encounter between these familiar foes.

Victory gives Wales a third successive win over Australia, having lost 13 games in a row against the same team between 2008 and 2017, albeit with only two of those defeats coming by nine points or more.

The result also means Wales end their autumn campaign with two wins from four, while a third successive defeat completes a miserable tour for the Wallabies.

Depleted Wales capitalise on Australia's red mist

This has been a bruising autumn for Wales, whose long list of injured absentees for this game included British and Irish Lions Alun Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Ross Moriarty, Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric, Josh Navidi, Leigh Halfpenny and George North.

Any country would miss that volume and quality of talent, though few top-tier nations have as shallow a pool of players to choose from as Wales.

That is why head coach Wayne Pivac has been so determined to improve Wales' strength in depth and, in this series alone, he has used close to 40 different players.

Pivac was under pressure following defeats against New Zealand and South Africa and an unconvincing win over Fiji, and he will have feared a third loss from four when Australia made a flying start.

But as was the case against Fiji the previous weekend - and for the sixth time in 12 Tests this year - Wales were handed a major advantage in the form of an opposition red card.

There was no doubt about Valetini's dismissal. The Australia number eight charged into Beard, his head making contact with his opponent's face and forcing the Wales lock off injured.

Biggar's second penalty reduced Wales' deficit to 10-6 and, only seven minutes after Valetini's red, Beale was shown a yellow card for deliberately knocking on a pass from Tompkins.

The punishment got worse seconds later as hooker Elias combined with scrum-half Tomos Williams to score his third try in two appearances.

Wales were not so clinical from that point, struggling for fluency in attack against their dogged opponents and having to rely on Tompkins' fortuitous score to stretch their lead.

The centre looked to have knocked on as he intercepted a pass from Tom Wright but, after referee Mike Adamson checked with TMO Marius Jonker, the ball was deemed to have gone back and Tompkins' try stood.

Nick Tompkins scores an interception try for Wales
Nick Tompkins races away to score an interception try for Wales

Wales' losing run against Australia was characterised by agonising late scores and it looked like the Wallabies would come back to haunt them when White and Daugunu crossed, and particularly as their tormentor in chief Beale struck a 45-metre penalty.

But Wales were not to be denied in the same way this time. Roared on by a vociferous home crowd gripped by the late drama, they marched their way into the Australian 22 and Priestland delivered the decisive blow.

Teams

Wales: L Williams; Rees-Zammit, Tompkins, Halaholo, Adams; Biggar, T Williams; W Jones, Elias, Francis, Beard, S Davies, Jenkins (capt), Basham, Wainwright.

Replacements: Dee, G Thomas, Lewis, Carter, Tshiunza, G Davies, Priestland, McNicholl.

Australia: Beale; Kellaway, Ikitau, Paisami, Daugunu; O'Connor, White; Slipper (capt), Latu, Tupou, Arnold, Rodda, Leota, Samu, Valetini.

Replacements: Fainga'a, Bell, Alaalatoa, Skelton, Swinton, McDermott, Foketi, Wright.

Match officials

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)

Assistant referees: Mathieu Raynal (FFR), Nika Amashukeli (GRU)

TMO: Marius Jonker (SARU).

  • Comment posted by PhilO, today at 20:13

    I’ve watched all the Autumn internationals and rugby for 40 years,the best ground is The Principality but it has the most ungracious supporters. Every time an opposition kicker is taking a penalty/conversion the booing is terrible…..never happens at the other 3 grounds.

    yes I’m English so let the hate begin😃

    • Reply posted by Cymraes27, today at 20:20

      Cymraes27 replied:
      Oh please, it's happened at Twickenham for years. I don't know if the TV audio picks it up, but having been in the stands for several 6N matches there, it's widespread

  • Comment posted by JonnyQPR, today at 20:13

    What's with booing the opposition kicker Welsh fans?

    You're an embarrassment to your nation.

    • Reply posted by cjb, today at 20:16

      cjb replied:
      Their nation is an embarrassment, cause they won’t condemn it.

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 20:15

    The Welsh like to portray themselves as a great rugby nation.

    If they were remotely true - they would show some respect for the opposition kicker

    Yet again in Wales, the opposition are face with a constant barrage booing when taking penalties.

    Shocking.

    When I’m at it - they only seem capable of winning with opposition down to 13-14.

    Refs need to wake up to this.

    • Reply posted by Jack88, today at 20:17

      Jack88 replied:
      Aw do you need a safe space to hide from the nasty booing? 😂 aw petal no

  • Comment posted by David Jones, today at 20:19

    The behaviour of the crowd was appalling, we need to take lessons from the Irish.
    The Ref had no option but to give a red card but only one team played rugby there today and it wasn’t us.
    Australia deserved a win, their backs looked dangerous throughout, they off load while we just go to ground.
    Don’t use the excuse of players missing, they were short of players too. Pivac please go.

    • Reply posted by Seth, today at 20:21

      Seth replied:
      Australia were the better team. Again wales scrape a win against 14 men……..

  • Comment posted by Robko123, today at 20:15

    For the second week in a row, a Welsh victory papers over the cracks. We’ve played almost the entire game with at least one extra player, and have only managed a last gasp win against a very poor second string Ozzie side, including some very fortunate refereeing decisions. Things have got to change.

    • Reply posted by Johnr, today at 20:35

      Johnr replied:
      A wins a win and all that!
      These wales v australia matches are always pulsating like Kylie Monogue.

  • Comment posted by Not My Real Pseudonym, today at 20:12

    Pitiful from Welsh rugby team.

    Shameful from Welsh Rugby fans.

  • Comment posted by Bellerophon, today at 20:12

    Listening to it on the radio, Wales were again (like against Fiji) very lucky.
    But not being able to get on top of, or even get to grips with 13 or 14 doesn’t bode well against a highly organised 15

    • Reply posted by Gggggggggggg, today at 20:21

      Gggggggggggg replied:
      They'll be fine - when was the last time they had to play a full 80 minutes against 15 (highly organised or otherwise)?

  • Comment posted by GR, today at 20:21

    As a Welsman I cringed to hear the booing, see phone torches, people looking at phones and getting more beer.

    Watch France V NZ now or England v SA earlier and learn how to behave.

    Ban booze in the stadium and get real fans back.

    • Reply posted by ForgottenHowToLose, today at 20:26

      ForgottenHowToLose replied:
      They got to have something to do, whilst Wales struggle to the finish line

  • Comment posted by Assynt, today at 20:10

    Remarkable performance from Australia with 14 men. Congratulations to Wales…they had to really dig deep to win! In some ways…both teams won! Scrappy at times…but an enjoyable match. Unfortunate too for Valetini, as I don’t think the clash was intentional; but I wish Adam Beard a speedy recovery!

  • Comment posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 20:19

    New Zealand, South Africa and now Australia all beaten. Well done to the NH teams!

    • Reply posted by Steve J, today at 20:24

      Steve J replied:
      Oh, don’t flatter yourselves for scraping a win against 14 men.

  • Comment posted by Googly, today at 20:12

    The result will gloss over a match in which there were almost no positives for Wales. A complete and total lack of any intelligence - they almost lost what would have been a comfortable win for any top team.

    • Reply posted by bridstow man , today at 20:23

      bridstow man replied:
      Are you referring to team or booing Crowd when speaking of lack of intelligence ?

      Come on folks this is rugby not a cheap reality TV programme embarrassed.

  • Comment posted by victoria road, today at 20:11

    It used to be the luck of the Irish but after the last 2 games need to change that to the Welsh

  • Comment posted by Honez, today at 20:31

    Regardless of how many players we are missing, we look nothing like a team. The 6 nations is a worry and Pivac and Co must surely be concerned. Apologies to Australia for stealing a win.

    • Reply posted by LeighRichards, today at 20:34

      LeighRichards replied:
      If we can ever get our first choice xv on the field think we'll be okay. Never known a country to have so many injuries as wales do

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 20:31

    Embarrassing run of games for Wales, generally against 14 men or worse, Wales has the ole gunnar solskjaer of Rugby, no plan, no structure, the odd bit of luck, need to ditch Piv long before world cup

  • Comment posted by Henrys Ford, today at 20:19

    I spent most of that match wondering whether WR had failed to tell Aus, Fiji, Sco, Ire and Fra about their policy of no tolerance towards contact with the head, or whether there are simply too many stupid players at test level. Then Gareth Thomas made a very brief appearance and confirmed the problem is definitely stupidity.

  • Comment posted by PhillyBlueBoy, today at 20:17

    Well a win's a win I guess.

    Biggar quiet and our midfield spent more time on defence. Looked much more potent with Priestland at 10.

    Basham a real bonus and Jenkins will be difficult to shift at 6.

    The front row is a worry though. Not enough stability by far.

    Our injured contingent will make a massive difference so , whilst I may be influenced by a beer or two, I think we'll have a decent 6N.

  • Comment posted by Bartsnotsobright, today at 20:12

    Can't really say Wales deserved that win. Did show that Priestland has to be starting stand off. Great game though

  • Comment posted by Pundit, today at 20:29

    Pleased for Priestland. Saves him from those Welsh Trolls. Lucky, lucky Wales.

  • Comment posted by Olly P, today at 20:16

    A win but that’s it.

  • Comment posted by wombles222, today at 20:16

    2 wins against Fiji and Australia who both played the majority of the game down to 14 and some of it 13 will allow the WRFU and Pivac and co to paper over the massive cracks in Wales rugby from grass roots to international XV. The AIs have taught us that Wales lack any strength in depth, and that Pivacs success's mainly come from utilising players from Gatland's era.

    • Reply posted by bridstow man , today at 20:18

      bridstow man replied:
      Success is a subjective word given context of performances including 6 nations.

