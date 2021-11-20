England clinch dramatic 27-26 win over South Africa at Twickenham

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments180

Breaking news
Autumn international
England (17) 27
Tries: Tuilagi, Steward, Quirke Cons: Smith 3 Pen: Smith 2
South Africa (12) 26
Try: Mapimpi Pen: Pollard 5, Jantjies, Steyn

England signed off on 2021 in style as they outfoxed and outfought 2019 Rugby World Cup final conquerors South Africa in front of a rapturous Twickenham crowd.

England had leapt out to a 17-6 lead midway through the first half as Manu Tuilagi and Freddie Steward crossed for the hosts.

But Handre Pollard's boot kept the Boks in the fight as they turned the screw after the break.

Raffi Quirke finished off an incisive attack for England, but the world champions' mix of rock-solid mentality and physicality seemed to have won it when Makazole Mapimpi went over out wide on 69 minutes.

However, England fought to the death, as head coach Eddie Jones predicted they would have to, and fly-half Marcus Smith held his nerve to slot the decisive penalty in the 79th minute.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

182 comments

  • Comment posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 17:17

    What a match. Got absolutely battered up front but to have the resilience from these young men is so impressive.

    Oh and 3 tries to 1 against the best defence in the world.

    And kudos to Kolisi for being so gracious in defeat. This is what rugby is all about.

    • Reply posted by vvales, today at 17:23

      vvales replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by sherbertlemon, today at 17:20

    How Etzebeth isn’t in running for World Rugby Player of Year?!! Absolutely outstanding.

    • Reply posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 17:25

      The miracle of Bristanbul replied:
      How are there 2 Aussies in the running, and no SAs or ABs?

  • Comment posted by Slonik, today at 17:19

    Seems like those who were telling us that Smith wouldn't be able to hack it against the SA big guns have got a lot of egg on their faces. Well done England's new boys! 3 tries to 1 against the world champions makes it even sweeter.

    • Reply posted by hugodude1, today at 17:23

      hugodude1 replied:
      Absolutely spot on conc Marcus Smith...

  • Comment posted by xenosys2005, today at 17:21

    I'm sure a one-hour Rassie special is getting made as we speak.

  • Comment posted by Jodanuke, today at 17:20

    Ferocious forward battle. Woeful penalty count for England. Can I have a pound for every time the commentator mentioned the final in Yokohama? Great win - from a Welshman

  • Comment posted by DavidM, today at 17:17

    That was a test match. Battered but won!

  • Comment posted by Siddhartha, today at 17:19

    Fantastic test match, edge of the seat stuff. Conragulations, especially to the younger inexperienced players. No nerves from Smith to win it!

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 17:27

      muddy wolf replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Voice of the Silent Majority, today at 17:19

    Great send off for Rassie as he begins his 12 month exile from the stands.

  • Comment posted by PIEMAN, today at 17:20

    Great game. England need to lower the penalty count. The younger players showing a bright future for England.

  • Comment posted by No Display Name, today at 17:20

    However will we manage without Farrell?

    ...Oh, rather well.

    • Reply posted by El Brummie, today at 17:24

      El Brummie replied:
      Thought we looked a better side without him. More creativity about us

  • Comment posted by Birdy, today at 17:19

    Well that was exciting! Well played England great tries and never give up attitude. However the elephant in the room was we were completely outplayed in scrums and mauls. Proudfoot has got some work to do as does Cockerill and of course Eddie. Still a win is a win and with a weakened squad a great effort. Malins is a tackling machine my MOM.

    • Reply posted by Home, today at 17:24

      Home replied:
      So many first choice front row players missing it was always going to be tough up front.

  • Comment posted by Buffetology, today at 17:18

    wow ... what a match ... SA are a very tough and physical side ... well done England ... great win from a great team .... never say die spirit

    • Reply posted by neilkd21, today at 17:21

      neilkd21 replied:
      Let's not get ahead of yourself mate, that's not a great England team. Great potential but can't be great until do it at the big tournaments.

  • Comment posted by over, today at 17:17

    What. A. Test. Match.

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 17:18

    What a test match. England, at last, have young talent coming through. Big moment for this England team.

  • Comment posted by Ed Blake, today at 17:19

    Excellent victory against the World Champions...well played both teams

  • Comment posted by sherbertlemon, today at 17:19

    Personally not convinced it was a card for Kolisi (who oozed class in interview) but regardless, England building something pretty impressive.

    Found some player in Steward! Time to move on from Jonny May.

    • Reply posted by TV back room, today at 17:22

      TV back room replied:
      Have to disagree, Kolisi tackled Marchant in the air, never going to get close to the ball.

  • Comment posted by Sophie, today at 17:20

    Well done to the Boks for piling the pressure and making this such an entertaining match and well done England for not bowing to the pressure of the Bomb Squad and forcing the collapse of Boks in the last ten minutes.

  • Comment posted by fubber, today at 17:21

    Freddie Steward…..immense. The future looks very bright indeed.

  • Comment posted by Brian, today at 17:19

    What a game! Not the prettiest, but a great win from England despite the penalty count. Onwards and upwards.

  • Comment posted by over, today at 17:21

    The quality of that rugby was better than any on the Lions tour.

    You normally have the feeling that one side has got the edge but this was a classic as both teams had 100% belief. Well done England, tough luck the Boks

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport