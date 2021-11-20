Outgoing Ireland head coach Adam Griggs presents retiring captain Ciara Griffin with her player of the match award

Outgoing Ireland head coach Adam Griggs believes the foundations are in place for a successful new era for the women's rugby team to begin in 2022.

The squad signed off on a poor year, when they were the only Six Nations side not to qualify for the World Cup, with Saturday's 15-12 win over Japan.

Captain Ciara Griffin retired after the game with the squad now in transition ahead of the 2022 Six Nations campaign.

"It has been a challenging period but something I will learn from," he said.

Griggs took charge after Ireland's poor showing as hosts of the 2017 World Cup.

It was seen as a fresh start for a team that had enjoyed a golden era from 2013 to 2015, winning a Grand Slam (2013) and a Six Nations Championship (2015) as well as a World Cup semi-final appearance - which included a win over New Zealand - along the way in 2014.

However, things did not improve, with a lack of coherence in terms of structures and strategy while the IRFU's commitment to the funding of both the 15s and Sevens programmes with limited resources was called into question.

Lowest ebb

Arguably the lowest point was reached in September when the team failed to qualify for the World Cup - a failure that was controversially laid at the feet of the players by the IRFU's director of rugby Anthony Eddy.

However Griggs can already see a squad that is slowly evolving and shaping the young players of the future taking some important steps in the back-to-back autumn wins over the USA and Japan which concluded his tenure.

"Some of those players who went through that World Cup qualifier experience have already shown a maturity that they didn't have before," he claimed.

"It's a shame that you have to get those learnings from a failure but the players have already shown they can take that on and we have put some foundations in place that will help (new head coach) Greg (McWilliams) and his team going forward."

So how would the Kiwi sum up his four years in charge?

"It's certainly had its challenges. I came in and put my hand up for a job after a challenging period and like any coach I believed I could make an impact.

Retiring captain Ciara Griffin celebrates with her Ireland team-mates after Saturday's win over Japan to conclude a difficult 2021 for the women's rugby squad

"I would like to think in terms of the squad and some of the players coming through that has all improved.

"Obviously there is a long way to go with the national team to get the standards higher.

"We didn't get all the results we were after but my hope is I made an impact on these players and how they see the game of rugby.

"These games were all about the players putting down a marker for the future.

"There is so much potential in the group to kick on and hopefully Greg can do that with this group of players."