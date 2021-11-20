Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ireland captain Ciara Griffin led the team out for the last time against Japan in her final game before retirement

Ireland 15 (3) Tries: Griffin 2 Con: Breen Pen: Breen Japan 12 (12) Tries: Furuta, Saito Con: Otsuka

Retiring captain Ciara Griffin scored two second-half tries as Ireland laboured to victory over Japan in their last game of a very disappointing 2021.

Griffin and outgoing head coach Adam Griggs signed off with one last win, having trailed 12-3 at the break.

The home side played the final 52 minutes in Dublin with just 14 players after Hannah O'Connor's red card.

Ireland's failure to qualify for the World Cup leaves a squad in transition facing into an uncertain future.

The team dearly wanted to conclude a difficult few weeks - dogged by off-field controversies - with a home victory in front of their fans at the RDS but they were comprehensively outplayed by the adventurous visitors in the first half.

Yet the incoming coach Greg McWilliams will have been heartened by the battling qualities shown in the second half by a group of players still emerging and learning in the international arena.

Although Enya Breen gave Ireland the lead through a sixth-minute penalty, Japan were the better team in the first half, playing with a high tempo and plenty of accuracy.

That was in contrast to a transitional Ireland side, who conceded eight penalties in the opening half hour and struggled for rhythm and cohesion with so many knock-ons and poor execution.

The Japanese thoroughly deserved their 12-3 interval lead with Mana Furuta capitalising on another pacey break by Anoku to score the opening try after 17 minutes.

Ireland suffered a blow when number eight Hannah O'Connor received a straight red card for leading with the head on Nagata in the 28th minute.

Ireland number eight Hannah O'Connor is distraught after receiving a red card in the first half against Japan

The visitors bossed the closing minutes of the first half with an extra player with Seina Saito finishing off a brilliant team try, with Japan's forwards taking on and beating a physically stronger Irish pack.

With the middle of the Irish defence soft and porous, Nagai almost raced clear for a third Japanese try before being tackled by the Ireland skipper just short of the line as the home side lacked any real purpose to their play.

Ireland transformed in second half

Whatever was said by departing head coach Griggs in his final team talk at half-time, or by retiring skipper Ciara Griffin, the players certainly responded.

Griffin led by example, charging down Japan's clearance kick for Ireland's first try four minutes after the restart.

Their lineout problems and handling errors of the first half melted away when Griffin crashed over off a pick and go under the posts. Breen's conversion put Ireland 15-12 in front with one quarter of the game still to play.

A bad penalty miss by Breen kept Japan in the game and they had some late pressure, but a huge tackle by Griffin helped Ireland turn the ball over, one final reminder what a huge loss she will be as Ireland head into a new year faced with an uncertain future.

Ireland: Delany; Doyle; Considine, Naoupu; Sheehan; Breen, Dane; Feely, Jones, Djougang; McDermott, Monaghan; Griffin (captain), McMahon, O'Connor.

Replacements: Moloney, O'Dwyer, Healy, Caplice, O'Leary, Hughes, Touhey, Roberts.

Japan: Anoku; Nagura, Futura, Kobayashi, Imakugi, Otsuka, Tsukui; Kato, Nagata, Lavemai; Tamai, Yoshimura; Saito, Suzuki, Nagai.

Replacements: Komaki, Kokaji, Kitano, Minami, Nagata, Ito, Abe, Yamamoto.

Referee: Clara Munarini (Italy).